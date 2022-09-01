20 Years Of Innovation! A Fascinating Journey Of GM Modular

GM was founded in the year 2002, and since then GM has been given living space a new identity in India. It has introduced path breaking home electrical products and accessories like new generation switches, fans, home appliances, home automation, Bluetooth music players, switchgear, wires & cables, pipes and a brilliant range of contemporary LED lighting and luminaries that has transformed people's lives tremendously.

Over the years GM has launched wide range of products across different segments. Today the company offers end to end home electrical solutions for both residential and commercial needs and is one of the leading switches and home electrical company in India.

In 2004, GM for the first time ever launched modular range of switches in the country. This was the start of a new revolution in the switch Industry. Modular switches soon became the most loved and accepted product due to the design, safety and the convenience the product offered. GM continued to deliver with the launch of ‘Fourfive’ - a new range that introduced colours and textures in switches in the market. After making a huge impact in the switch industry, GM entered the LED lighting space. In 2016, GM launched G-Lux series - The 1st modular LED light in the country and a complete game changer. GM quickly soared to greater heights in the LED segment and continues to develop new premium LED products.. GM has also partnered with Occhio - a premium lighting solution from Germany to cater to the high end audience in the country. 2016 also witnessed the introduction of safety product like switchgear i.e MCB, DBs, RCCBs, Isolators etc. Finally in 2018 GM forayed into the home appliances category with the launch of fans. With a wide range of ceiling, ventilation and personal fans in the portfolio, GM fans are already considered amongst the top fan manufacturers in the country. GM today caters to various household and commercial needs across India, Africa, Middle East and Spain.



The Director Mr Kumarpal Banda says “Your products need to be affordable, accessible and of high quality to win the trust of the consumers. The journey was not easy for us. But we had clear vision and agenda. What gives us an edge, is a better understanding of local conditions and consumer pulse. GM Modular has not only been able to win minds but also the hearts of millions around the world. With increasing demand of smart home products and home appliances in global market, GM has successfully been able to scale the business by 25% annually in last three years .”

Mr Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD, GM Modular added “We have huge ambitions and have plans to achieve them. This year we have already introduced new range of premium fans, lights and switches. 2022 will continue to be the year for innovations and new introductions. We will soon be launching a complete new range of appliances like clothing irons, geysers, mixers and much more. With all these additions, we foresee a 32% growth by 2024.”

Home electrical products like switches, lights, fans etc have become more of a necessity in our day to day lives. Moreover, with the introduction of newer and quality products from GM, we are all sure to ‘Switch To A Better World’



