20 Woodworking Projects That Sell Like Hot Cake

A really fun way of making money is to take up projects in woodworking. The possibilities of what you can do with wood are enormous.

Here, we will tell you about the woodworking projects that sell well so that you can utilize them to bank some money. Make money by doing these 20 woodworking projects listed in this section. These products have high demand and are comparatively easy to make:

Book Shelves

People will never get tired of buying and reading books. Most avid readers have a small section in their house, usually just for their books. This could be an entire room dedicated to it or even a small bookshelf.

Making these square shelves are quite easy, and they are actually quite inexpensive. Their versatilityis great, and you could put decorative pieces instead of books;also,the overall look of your house will be elevated. Moreover, you willbe able to customize the size according to your needs.

Photo Frames

Hanging pictures on the walls of your home brings a feeling of nostalgia for the good old days or a special memory when you glance at them. Making photo frames is not difficult at all and is the perfect thing to do for those who are just starting with woodworking projects.

Not just that, taking up a project like this will be very cheap for you, and there is a high demand for these. And you can make good picture frames with a simple toolbox.

Customized Letters or Alphabets

Nowadays, it is common to see customized letters or sentences that hold sentimental significance in people’s rooms. Since this is in high demand, you may want to learn how to create these letters. It is simple but can make you a good amount of money if you do it nicely.

To make it look nicer and more sellable, you can paint over them. Put in unique designs so that the item looks more desirable. Be sure to put on a coat of finish to ensure that the thing sustains in any weather, as some people like styling them outdoors.

Storage Box

Storage boxes are not easy to make, but once you get the hang of them and the quality is great, you will rack up some serious money. These are extremely useful items as they can be used as decorative pieces, along with them being used for storing stuff.

You should begin by working on basic boxes and then work your way up to making complex storage boxes. Perfection will only be reached with practice, so do not lose hope if you don’t get it right during the first few tries.

Chopping Board

This is an absolute necessity for any household and a very good project to do if you have money on your mind. Making a wooden chopping board is very basic, and you will not need any set of special skills to create it.

All you need is a piece of wood that is in good shape, and you have to brainstorm some ideas before getting into the project.

One way to make your product more appealing is to add different designs, such as stripes. But just be certain that the wood that you are using is durable so that it doesn’t need to be frequently replaced.

Chess Board

We are pretty sure that you can already tell that this is not a simple project that you can just do. However, it is complex but quite rewarding. Since the chess pieces have to be precise, you need to have a very steady hand to have a good end product.

But we advise you to start by making just the chessboard and then work slowly to master chess pieces.

Step-by-step instructions will come to aid if you decide to go for chessboards.

Jewelry Box

Ladies are incomplete without their pieces of jewelry. Jewelry boxes should be purchased by women who want to compartmentalize their rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, and earrings. You would be glad to know that these are very easy to make and they sell much better than the average plastic ones.

Commence your project by purchasing a few pallets of wood that you can get from a hardware store nearby. You would also need wood glue and as well as some hand tools.

Once you learn how to create jewelry boxes, you will also get your grasp around making a big chest or something similar.

A Bird Feeder or Birdhouse

If you are a beginner, then this might not be the ideal project to start your woodworking career with. While it is certainly not impossible, it is indeed complicated.

Birdhouses are versatile pieces, and you can customize them a lot to sell them faster. One thing that you can do is add a small perch so that the birds can rest properly.

Sketch pictures of the birdhouse that you have in mind, and then begin working on your project. It might not be an easy route, but you will enjoy the process very much.

Benches for Gardens

This, too, is a complicated project, but the price that you will get for garden benches will be worth your time and effort. You can design them in distinct sizes and shapes. The benches can also be of different colors to match up with different and unique aesthetics.

If you can customize the benches, then that would be great for your business. You can etch the initials of your clients onto the wood, and for that, you need to have a good hold ofwoodworking.

Docking Station for Mobiles

One thing that we carry with us all day is our phones. It can get tedious for some to move around with their phones throughout the day. To remedy that situation, wooden docking stations can be helpful. You can place your phone there and watch videos or even put it on charge.

Anyways, you can either make a very basic stand or convert it into an item that will hold all your phone accessories and charge your mobile simultaneously.

Introduce a special element in this product so that this becomes different from the other items available in the market.

Kitchen Utensils

Wood is known to be a natural insulator, and it is very popular in mostly all households. Starting from spoons to tongs, everything can be made of wood. The best part about this is that you can easily learn to make them.

All that is required for this project are wood pieces of great quality and some simple and durable tools. If the result is nice,you should have no problem selling them as they are necessary foralmost all houses.

Candle Holders

Do not come for us to suggest this. We know fire and wood don’t see eye to eye, but we promise that if you know what you are doing and follow the steps properly to make candle holders, you will not face any issues.

First things first, take a log, a drill, a Forstner bit, and a shaping tool to get started.

Try to include diversity in the candle holders. A smart thing you can do is to include a signature style of your own so that the items become unique and people will recognize your work by just looking at them.

Coffee Table

A living or TV room doesn’t look the same without a coffee table. This sort of table really adds life to the room as you can put decorative pieces on it. If you can already make jewelry boxes and storage boxes, this shouldn’t be hard for you at all.

A lot of cash can be banked by selling furniture, and this one is very easy to make. You can either go for the minimalistic look or even make it look fancy;it depends on what the market demands from you.

Floating Shelves

This is beginners’ heaven. Even though they are simple to make, they are actually quite important. Floating shelves save up space like no other and can also be used to keep decorative items.

These are made up of a single plank and are fixed on the wall. You can station these floating shelves just about anywhere in the house, but preferably on the stairwells.

They are economical to make, but a sturdy plank must be used in its making so that it stays put for a very long time.

Wood Art

Many people like to purchase wood art to hang in their homes. The market for this particular item is booming currently, and if you know how to create unique pieces of artwork, then you are set for life.

There is nothing specific about these pieces of art, and the designs come directly from what your heart desires. The price point of the wood art would depend on you. Art is sold at both high and low prices.

A good thing about using wood is that you can reuse the scrap and pallet wood pieces from your current project for your next one.

Coasters

Coasters are a small but very useful item in a household. It gets very annoying when you put down your cup on your table, and water rings begin to form.

Coasters prevent that from occurring. If you have the skills to make a chopping board, then this will be a piece of cake for you.

They can be customized according to their material, shape, size, and design. Selling these should not be a problem for you as these are practical products.

Serving Trays

Serving trays are very fun to make as they can be customized a lot. You can choose to make a round, square, or regular elongated rectangle. Plain wooden trays are fine, but add more character to them by including different designs and patterns into them.

To do that, you would need great woodcarving tools and a few carving skills. Your products will get sold out in no time if the designs you create are detailed and appealing.

Key Holders

It is a common occurrence to lose your keys. How many times a week do you misplace your keys? For us, it is far too many times. Thank God for key holders that the probability of losing them has minimized to a great extent.

Gather a block of wood and a few hooks and make a fine key holder. Your clients will be able to place them literally anywhere in their houses.

Building Blocks for Children

Toys should be fun and also help children to grow motor, spatial and cognitive awareness, and that’s what building blocks do.

This kind of toy is popular and in high demand. Use that in your favor and create interesting projects such as wooden toy cars or even a wooden play kitchen.

Wooden toys are easy to make, and you can make a good chunk of money from them.

Wooden Doormat and Fence

Wooden welcome mats are beautiful but can be a little complex to make. Nonetheless, if you are well versed in making wooden art, then you are good.

Before selling them to your customers, you must treat the wood. Weatherproofing is imperative as this can be used outdoors too.

Final Words

You know all about the woodworking projects that sell, but that is simply just not enough. Marketing your products will sell your items like hot cake. With the right number of skills, practice, and marketing, you will soon start to make money out of your woodworking projects.

