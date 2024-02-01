13-Year-Old CEO Sets Up Kikli Foundation To Bring In Large Scale Impact Through Computer Literacy For Underprivileged Children

While most children at the age of 13 are figuring out what to do with their lives, Myra Mudagal, who is a student at Indus International School, Bengaluru, has established a non-profit foundation called Kikli Foundation to provide essential skills to underprivileged children to ensure they become employable in the knowledge industry, especially the IT and ITES sectors. In order to achieve this, her foundation runs programs in Computer Literacy for children by partnering with orphanages and government schools.

Since 2023, Kikli Foundation has adopted two gram-panchayats in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with 10 schools and orphanages with over 1000 underprivileged children and has conducted several sessions to bring students to Level 3 of computer literacy. For this, she has created a ‘mobile computer lab’ that gets passed on from school-to-school to maximize the usage of computers and laptops, which are donated by corporate firms. Some of these schools and orphanages include Doddabanahalli Primary Government School in Whitefield,

Vidya Bhavan Orphanage in Whitefield, and Bandapur Primary Government School, KR Puram in Bengaluru.

We asked Myra on what inspired her to embark on such a noble yet difficult path? “I have always had an interest in computer science and have always been good at coding. I know that once you enter IT industry, you earn high salaries. I feel if we can expose children to computers at a young age, they would want to enter IT industry, which will push them out of poverty levels. Imagine what it can do to our country, it will remove poverty! That’s my inspiration, to see an India that is fully developed and is computer literate,” replied Mudagal with exuberance.

Kikli Foundation has partnered with Netskill Academy for curriculum and certification process, which she aims to be delivered through blockchain technology. Further, she aims to raise funds through CSR initiatives of corporate firms who want to support computer literacy for children.