There are many free websites available to provide information on coin values based on year, rarity, condition, and more. Here are the 10 best free coin value lookup websites for coin collectors and enthusiasts.

1. Coin Value Checker

Coin Value Checker is a free online coin price guide that allows you to look up the values of U.S. and world coins. It has a searchable database with coin images, descriptions, precious metal content, and price estimates. Values are based on aggregated auction results and dealer data. Key features include:

Search for coin values by year, country, grade, metal content

Images and specifications for accurate identification

Price ranges for circulated, uncirculated coins

Mintage figures and rarity estimates

Price trends and historical value charts

Daily updates with the latest coin prices

Easy to use website, also available as mobile apps

Overall, Coin Value Checker is a useful resource for coin collectors to value their collections. The extensive database, auction-based pricing, and mobile accessibility make it one of the better free coin value lookup sites.

2. PCGS CoinFacts

PCGS CoinFacts is considered one of the most authoritative sources on U.S coins. This free website by Professional Coin Grading Service provides a comprehensive guide to each U.S coin type including images, mintage figures, values, descriptions and more.

PCGS CoinFacts has detailed coin profiles for all major U.S coin series like Morgan Dollars, Peace Dollars, Buffalo Nickels, Mercury Dimes, Standing Liberty Quarters, Walking Liberty Half Dollars, Franklin Half Dollars, Eisenhower Dollars and modern Presidential Dollars.

The website also has useful articles and guides on coin collecting, grading coins, detecting counterfeits and caring for your coin collection. PCGS CoinFacts allows you to lookup coin values easily and has an extensive price guide.

3. NGC Coin Explorer

The NGC Coin Explorer by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation is another excellent free resource for U.S coin information and values. It contains detailed coin profiles of all classic U.S coin series and modern issues with high quality images, descriptions, technical data, mintage figures and value ranges.

Some key features of NGC Coin Explorer:

Browse coin profiles by denomination, year, design type or composition

View coin images in high resolution to see details

Access NGC Census data on rare coins graded by NGC

Look up coin melt values for precious metal coins

Save your favorite coins to a wishlist

Using the NGC Coin Price Guide, you can see fair market values for coins based on the grade. NGC Coin Explorer also highlights significant varieties and errors for each coin series.

4. USA Coin Book

USA Coin Book is a free online coin price guide covering all U.S coins and many world coins from 1600 to date. It has a comprehensive database of coin values with images, descriptions and specifications.

USA Coin Book allows you to dynamically search for coin values by entering any combination of the following criteria - denomination, year, mint mark, major variety, certification number or keywords.

Some key features include:

Values for all grades including Proof and Mint State

Newly added coin data and values daily

Images of major coin varieties

Specifications like composition, weight, diameter

Mintage figures of each coin

User comments and discussions

USA Coin Book also has useful numismatic information, an online coin dictionary, guides on coin collecting and a live coin auction aggregator.

5. Coinflation

Coinflation is a useful website that provides melt values of all U.S circulating coins. This free online tool calculates the intrinsic metal value or melt values of coins based on the current spot prices of silver, gold, platinum and copper.

Using Coinflation, you can figure out what a coin is worth in bullion value, even if it has no collector value. The melt values computed can help coin collectors determine if a coin is worth more melted down or as a collectible.

Some of the key features of Coinflation:

Melt values updated in real-time with latest metal spot prices

Calculators for 90% silver coins, 40% silver coins, gold coins, platinum coins and copper coins.

Handy charts of melt values for each coin series

Information on coin specifications like metal composition, weight and purity

Useful instructions on how to figure melt values

Coinflation also has melt values of Canadian coins, Australian coins, Austrian coins and more based on the metal content.

6. Coin Value Lookup

Coin Value Lookup is a well-designed website for U.S coin information and values. It offers a neatly organized database of all U.S coin series from the 18th century to date.

Each coin profile has high resolution images, metal composition, weight, diameter, mintage, descriptions, price ranges, auction records and NGC/PCGS coin census data.

Some reasons why Coin Value Lookup is recommended:

Values are based on average retail and wholesale prices.

Easy to navigate and mobile-friendly interface.

Regularly updated with latest coin data

Information on minting errors like double dies

User forum for coin discussions

Coin Value Lookup also allows looking up world coins like Canadian coins, Australian coins, Chinese coins, Hong Kong coins etc. The website is free to use without needing to register.

7. Greysheet Coin Values

The Greysheet is a highly respected weekly publication established in 1963 to provide wholesale coin prices to dealers. Greysheet Coin Values on their website gives free access to their extensive wholesale coin price data.

It publishes bid and ask wholesale values of all important U.S coin issues and varieties. The prices are based on compiling dealer trades, auction data and activity in the coin market. Greysheet prices serve as an important benchmark of value for dealers.

As a non-dealer, you can use the Greysheet prices to gauge the fair wholesale value of your coins. Keep in mind that retail coin values are typically 20-30% above bid Greysheet prices.

Some key features of Greysheet Coin Values:

Wholesale values of all U.S coin types

Bid and ask prices indicating the dealer spread

Monthly supplements with updated pricing

Easy to use chart format

Using the date and mintmark, you can quickly find the wholesale value of a coin in your collection. Greysheet Coin Values has a strong reputation for consistent, accurate wholesale pricing.

8. Coinapps Directory

Coinapps is a directory of over 1500 websites related to coin collecting and numismatics. It is a great starting point to discover many niche websites for valuing coins.

Some key category listings relevant to coin values:

Price Guides - Extensive listing of sites for coin prices and values

Coin Dealers - Find dealer sites to get coin price quotes

Coin Catalogs - Online databases with coin images and specifications

Coin Grading - Guide to grading coins and understanding designations

Bullion Values - Live spot prices and melt values of precious metals

Coin Forums - Discuss coin values with a community of collectors

You can browse or search the directory to find both general and specialized coin value websites. Coinapps makes it easy to compare the information across various sites.

9. Numista Coin Catalog

Numista is a large collaborative online coin catalog for collectors. It covers coins from over 10,000 countries and includes valuable information like metal composition, weight, diameter, year wise mintage and images.

Numista can be used to identify your coins, learn specifications, mintages and by extension, get an idea of coin values, particularly for world coins. Some key features:

Browse or search coins using simple forms

View coin images shared by users

Get crowd-sourced mintage by year

Save your coin collection online

Access information on precious metal content

Available in English, German, Spanish, French and Italian

Numista uses crowd-sourcing to build its comprehensive coin database. While it does not provide direct value estimates, the catalog information assists with valuing coins.

10. Coin Value Finder

Coin Value Finder publishes current retail value estimates and price guides for all U.S coin series and many world coins. The site is dedicated solely to coin values and has a clean, easy to use interface.

Some key aspects: