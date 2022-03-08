'Women In Contemporary India' – A Portrayal Of The Evolution Of Women

Women empowerment has always been in news and will continue to be. Much has been discussed and debated and written about ‘women issues.’ So why another book? For the simple reason that not much has been implemented. Notwithstanding the plethora of showcasing of the plights of women and their state of existence in the global society, we are yet to witness a phenomenal success. However, the positive changes that took place from the ancient age to the modern age are impressive but certainly not enough. When will we embrace the culture of respecting a woman? Women’s education is crucial for empowerment and empowered women is a success marker of a country’s advancement.

Education is a foundation stone for the empowerment of women and is the dominant tool to change women’s position in the world. Women education in India has been a necessity for years and now has become the supreme need of the hour.

An authority on employment law for decades, Dr. Amitava Ghosh and Swati Saksena Jha, a woman entrepreneur in her own right, have penned down the plight of women right from the Vedic age to the Modern age to the present Pandemic age in their new book Women In Contemporary India.

The book progresses very logically and throws light on all aspects of a woman’s journey. There are some great data which provides a fantastic insight on women’s state of existence in the societal scheme of things.

Let us look at some statistics on the women of the Indian as well as gobal society from the book:

• Of the 1.3 billion population in the poverty bracket, 70% are women. Women earn three-fourths that of men in the non-agricultural sector.

• Women occupy only 10% of the parliamentary seats and only 6% of cabinet positions in 55 countries around the world.

• Of the total burden of work, women carry an average of 53% in developing countries and 51% in industrial countries.

• Of the world's 900 million non-literate persons, 65% are women due to the lack of educational opportunities.

• Worldwide, 76 million more boys are enrolled in primary and secondary school than girls.

The outlook of the male dominated society is that empowered and educated women will develop wings and have their own way. Women play a domineering role in making a nation enlightened and guide it towards development. This thought has been acknowledged a number of times but there has been no execution witnessed. It seems to be more of a lip-service by the society. Encouraging women’s education also brings a reduction in inequalities and dilution of gender bias and functions as a means of improving their professional and personal role.

Let’s pledge to make gender equality a global phenomenon! Let men and women unite to create a formidable task force! More power to the unison of the two genders!

