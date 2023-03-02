“We Are A Made-For-World Tech”: Puneet Johar, Founder, GluedIN

By offering short videos as an in-app engagement service, GluedIn is providing a valuable tool for app developers and businesses to increase user engagement and retention. Short videos have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they offer a quick and entertaining way to communicate information and capture the attention of users. What's particularly impressive about GluedIn’s approach is the way it has integrated short videos seamlessly into the app experience. By making the video experience feel like a natural part of the app, users are more likely to engage with the content and stay engaged with the app over time, feels GluedIn founder Puneet Johar. He is constantly seeking new ways to improve the in-app experience, and is always looking for feedback from their clients to ensure that his company is meeting their needs. No doubt the company will continue to make waves and help businesses around the world improve their app engagement and retention strategies. Excerpts from Puneet Johar’s interaction with Outlook:

What inspired you to start offering short videos as an in-app engagement service?

In the last 3-4 years, short videos have become a huge phenomenon in the space of content consumptions by App users. So much so that even the global majors have had to hop on the bandwagon. Instagram had to launch ‘reels’. YouTube had to launch ‘shorts’. Across demographics, everybody is in recent times is consuming short videos. If a marketer is investing in content as a way to reach out to consumers, short videos will become an integral part of it. Short videos, user generated content, and influencer content are now becoming an integral part of marketing. We give companies the technology to make all of that possible on their apps and websites.

How do you measure the success of your video campaigns, and what metrics do you use to track engagement and ROI?

We believe that if a customer inserts our technology and uses his content, he should definitely see a 10-15% increase in time spent on their websites/Apps. The conversions also see a noticeable hike when engaged via our services.

Can you give us some examples of successful video campaigns you have created for other clients, and what made them effective?

If you look at Viacom18, they launched Voot Shorts with us, it’s about 2.5-3 million monthly active users within 6 months of launch, and time spent has gone up about 15 - 20% over this time-frame. We have launched on OnlyF&B, which is a food social network in Singapore, where we have found that engagement has gone up 15-16% on their app/website. Our aim is to increase engagement and conversions by 10-15% and decrease bounce rates. In the back of these favourable indicators and ongoing engagement rate, they might see 30-40% jump from hereon.

How do you address concerns around data privacy and user consent when collecting user data for video targeting and personalization?

We follow all the app tracking and transparency norms of Apple and Android. We are ISO-compliant as well. We also have a provision where if a customer wants to protect their data, we can launch the software on their cloud account. We have taken a lot of care and exercised caution with respect to data privacy.

What are your plans for the future of your service, and how do you see it evolving in the coming years?

Partnerships are of paramount importance for us. Amazon’s AWS is our partner now. Reaching out to more customers with global partners is the way forward for us. We’ve just launched our technology, PlugIn, at Shopify so their customers can also download the software and use it.

In terms of roadmap and features, our customers keep giving us feedback. New trends keep coming up. One of the leading trends is definitely going to be AI.

What geographies are you looking at?

We are a made-for-world technology with our customer base spanning Singapore, Philippines, India and the Middle East. We’ll continue to focus on South-East Asia and the Middle East, and grow there. We are also mulling launch in the US with Shopify and Amazon. We will reach those markets through our global partners.

Have App makers started to value this service as an important tool to maintain customer stickiness?

It’s early days. But, the response to our service has been reassuring. We have managed to secure 10 customers within 6 months of launch. We aim to reach 50 customers by the year-end. Consumers have started moving swiftly to short videos. And App makers are earmarking significant outlay on content creation.

What diversification are you looking at in the near future?

I don't think that we need to diversify, because we are an early-stage company and our focus is scaling it for now. We think the service could potentially reach 10,000-15,000 customers globally. We’ll keep improving our feature set, keep using more AI tools into the feature set, and focus on our global partnerships and scale from there.