'Success Is Not Final; Failure Is Not Fatal: It Is The Courage To Continue That Counts', Said Winston Churchill And Is Believed And Experienced By Sairaj Matkar

Sairaj Matkar, the owner of Acexmedia, went through his share of failures in its time. However, his moxie, paired with valor and boldness, made him keep going and come back with a bang! While most entrepreneurs relive and retell their success stories, Sairaj Matkar never shied away from expressing the vulnerable moments that transformed him completely.

As with every business, Acexmedia went through a roller coaster of events starting with scaling a brand-new company to nearly $90,000 in the first 3 months to losing an essential client within four months. Having shifted his focus entirely to service delivery while neglecting other crucial aspects of a company cost him a lot and called for recoupment. Sairaj shares how at the start of his career, having been blinded by ambition and excitement, he often signed clients without considering if they'll be able to help them and ended up putting up with their toxicity. Sairaj Matkar felt he was a troublemaker for the company because of this blinding effect and growing toxicity of some clients. It was then that he realized the limits of the self and the company and how certain sacrifices need to be made from time to time for the greater good.

Amidst other failures, Sairaj regrets not seeking a mentor soon enough as he believes there is no relation in this world as precious and honorable as that of a mentor-mentee. Being a stern believer that people only learn from their mistakes, Sairaj does repent for not having approached a mentor for advice and guidance earlier. He advises the young, ambitious entrepreneurs to take the help of someone more experienced than them as he believes there is nothing wrong in asking for help! Finding yourself a mentor can not only ease one's path but also help them elude dangers.

Complacency and not jumping into action make the critical markers of failure in Sairaj’s career life. He reveals how his perfectionist nature landed his company in trouble as he would while away his time planning but not executing. Similarly, when things did start to look up for Acexmedia, he would grow complacent, that not only hindered the growth of his company but also of himself.

These few failures paved their way into Sairaj Matkar's consciousness and motivated him to learn from his mistakes. However, one should remember that for Sairaj, these failures did not define him or make him question his potential. They were the key ingredients needed for his recipe of success. It is Sairaj's zealous nature and pioneering work that has helped him climb up the success ladder. Success and failure are two sides of the coin; acknowledging both is essential for growth, which Sairaj values and profoundly believes in.