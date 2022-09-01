‘Start Early, Fail Early, Restart Early’ – Content Creator Deepak Pareek’s Advice To Students On Starting Up

It’s always good to start early, fail early, and if required, restart early, says Content Creator and Social Media Influencer Deepak Pareek.

While sharing his story on how he started up, he mentioned that he started up quite early. He was 19 and still in college when he started with his first venture Career Keeda, a venture that was focused in practical training and skill development for college students and/or anyone pursuing a professional degree. The idea came from a daily life incident where he was sitting in class and playing bingo with his friends and thought to himself, “what can be done to revolutionise the education system?”

Cut short to 2015, this venture was born. As it was his first entrepreneurial stint, he did not have any idea on how to run a business. At one point in time, his routine was such that he used to look after his start-up and attend college simultaneously. “I have learned so much outside college than inside it”, says Deepak Pareek . The hustle was real but his friends used to make a mockery out of him by commenting things like, “look after your own career first!”

“It was difficult keeping up with the negativity but you have to keep your head high and keep moving forward”, Deepak said in response to the criticism he faced.

It was in the year 2018 that Deepak stumbled upon the term ‘personal branding’ and started taking it seriously immediately. He started creating content online and used to speak at schools, colleges and organisations as a Keynote Speaker, sharing his experiences and anecdotes on how he started up early in life. It was then he realised that it’s extremely important to start early so that even if one fails early, he/she has the time to restart early.

The Indian society is such that it doesn’t promote entrepreneurship or content creation from a very early stage. In fact, a lot of them are not even aware of terms like “content creation” or “social media influencer”. This is not the society’s fault, It’s just the lack of awareness towards unconventional career choices, say Deepak Pareek who himself is a content creator & social media influencer having more than 1.50 lacs followers on social media where he creates content on personal growth and shares some quick hacks and tips to help people save time.

Nowadays, college students have become extremely smart and are building innovative things around them: a lot of credit goes to social media for the awareness and the possibility for making things happen. “There is so much potential among today’s youth and my job as a creator and an entrepreneur is to help them realise it as early as possible”, Deepak said.

Deepak continues to create content on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook etc. and is also on to his next venture in the media production space, called Iceberg Creations. He said that it is only through various phases of trial and error can one understand what he/she is good at and for that, one needs to fail early in life.