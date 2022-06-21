“Nine Inspirational Business Leaders who have changed the corporate Game”

1. Arasavilli Aravind, Chairman Exxeella Education Group, LLC

Arasavilli Aravind has completed his MBA from the United States and moved back to India in the year 2011 and started a career guidance firm known as Exxeella Education Group in his hometown Vijayawada, extending its presence to six cities in India. Later took it to the EdTech platform with his business acumen and strategic planning. This EdTech platform now assists students with required training for abroad education and competitive examinations. He has been felicitated in Indo Canada Gala on the Eve of India 75 Mahotsav by Ajay Bisaria, High Commission Of India, Ottawa, Mr. Anshuman Gaur, Deputy High Commissioner, Ottawa, and Ms. Apoorva Srivastava, Consulate General Of India in Toronto, Canada for his contribution on work in Ed Tech platform providing guidance to the students.

2. Rishi Das, Co-founder IndiQube

Rishi Das is an accomplished industry leader and a well-recognized entrepreneur. His interest in diverse sectors has led him on a journey of growth across talent acquisition, HR management & commercial real estate. This exposure has helped him create great value through the companies he has set up, namely CareerNet, HirePro & IndiQube. IndiQube, Rishi’s 7-year-old startup, reaches out to fellow entrepreneurs and adds value to their growth journey. As a startup, IndiQube enables an entire ecosystem of MNCs, Unicorns, Startups and Offshore Development Centers, manage their PAN India workspace needs holistically through a single window, leveraging technology. IndiQube today, has a portfolio of over 5.5 Mn SQ.FT. spread across 11 cities in 75+ properties. The company has recently raised $30 Mn in funding led by the promoters & WestBridge Capital.

3. Antano Solar John, Co-Founder of Antano & Harini Legacy Accelerators

Antano is the Principal Inventor of the most advanced technology for installing excellence and legacy acceleration, Excellence Installation Technology. He co-founded Antano & Harini Legacy Accelerators with Harini Ramachandran. A&H is a company dedicated to exploring and developing its patented Excellence Installation Technology, with the goal of influencing and improving the lives of 7 billion people around the world. The world wants specialists who can install and accelerate capabilities and instantly bring about innate changes in people to stay up with the technology breakthroughs and inventions that surround us. Antano & Harini are addressing this essential issue with Excellence Installation. So far, they have successfully facilitated more than 50,000 unique and verified breakthroughs and are aiming to change the trajectory of humans with 1,00,000 Excellence Installation Specialists in the next 10 years.

4. Atul Pratap Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO of Jobsgaar

Atul is amongst the leading new-generation entrepreneurs building innovative solutions to fix Bharat's underserved problems. Bridging the void of people leaving their hometowns for basic pay and businesses on the lookout for an untapped potential, Jobsgaar - a career-tech venture with an omnichannel solution approach, pulled the plug on establishing a thorough Bharat workplace-workforce dynamics. Connecting over 2,00,000 job seekers to over 1500 employers who have posted 35000+ job opportunities in 15 districts from Uttar Pradesh, Atul recognized the voluminous and continuous workforce requirements in the hyperlocal market. The proprietary tech ensures that the workforce can be connected with local employment opportunities in less than two minutes. Being the first Indian startup with an Israeli Co-Founder & CTO & driven by innovation and insight, Jobsgaar is the confluence of two words ‘Jobs’ and ‘Rojgaar’.

5. Neha Gupta, Owner and Founder of SharingOurExperiences.com

One of the most trusted and celebrated blogger and coach, Neha Gupta runs two websites and an educational brand - SOE Store kids (one of the most loved educational brands for kids for early education). Her first website – SharingOurExperiences.com was conceptualized by Neha in 2014 and is now among the best Indian mom blogs and a well-recognized parenting website. What started as a simple goal of simplifying parenting has now become a household name and a leading discovery platform for parents for trusted content to meet their parenting needs. Along with content, videos – the site also helps parents with free worksheets and educational materials resulting in formation of SOE Store kids which not only helps with physical products but also one of its kinds memberships for digital products that helps parents and schools in their pursuit of best quality and fun products they can just download and use to help kids learn.

6. Yash Sharda, Founder “Flourish Ply and Veneer"

Yash Sharda, as a proud heir, has been carrying forward the family legacy of delivering quality and assurance through "Flourish Ply and Veneer" which has been truly a game-changer in the decor industry. A dedicated man, Yash has put immense hard work and determination to make Flourish a well-known name in the wood and laminate panel industry. Yash, a BBA from Amity University, with his expertise of 5 years in the field, has been behind the success and growth of the brand. With the mission statement of style, scale support and shield, Yash Sharda is taking “Flourish" to reach its zenith. With Yash Sharda’s dedication and fresh innovative ideas, “Flourish Ply and Veneer” won the “Fastest Growing Brand” by Asia One Magazine in 2018. Headquartered in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, “Flourish” has its presence pan India with 350+ dealers.

7. Rajeev Baid, Founder - Chaichun.

Mr. Baid, who started his career as a hawker, selling tea at railway stations and bus stops in Kishanganj, is today a leading figure in the tea industry manufacturing 15 million Kgs of CTC & 1.70 Lakh Kgs of organic Darjeeling tea(Okayti ). He now owns and manages the #1 and first-ever tea boutique chain in India, Chai Chun, with more than 20 stores across prime locations in India and an operational e-commerce site. His venture also includes India's first-ever Restaurant on wheels in Asansol, West Bengal. It is a tea cafe and restaurant built on a railway carriage in collaboration with the Indian railways to commemorate the long history of Indian railways and tea. He was also invited to the 38th AGM of Gujarat Tea Traders Association where he presented his views and experience to the leading tea merchants.

8. Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), Sany India

Mr. Dheeraj Panda is the Chief Operating Officer for SANY India and is responsible for on-time delivery of machines, sales & marketing, and expanding the dealer network in the country. He has more than 2 decades of experience in Sales and Marketing and is well versed in business expansion and dealer management. His insightful business acumen has paved the path for many successful ventures and major client wins for Sany India. Under his able leadership, the dealer network has risen to 40+ in a matter of a few years. Prior to joining Sany, Mr. Panda has held key positions across companies like TATA Hitachi, DLF Limited and Hyundai Construction Equipment India. Mr. Dheeraj Panda is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

9. Rahul Kharbanda - Known as I-Pad magician, founder MAGIC AND MAGICIANS

Illusionist Rahul Kharbanda's magical journey began at age of 8 when he started assisting his father Magician Ashok Kharbanda to his show. He was engaged from coordinating his music to setting up his props and the lights working etc. Later became a trained assistant who used to lie on 3 swords balancing his body, going inside the bag, vanishing & then appearing from behind the audience. He never thought one day he will start his company MAGIC AND MAGICIANS formed in the year 2017, with the sole aim to serve the community with the best of entertainment in all forms of global Magic. Magic and Magicians is offering the most unique & refined form of magic & illusions with the best of performers who have proven themselves at various international levels.