‘Follow The Trend But Customise Wisely’ Says Harpreet Bachher, Founder Of The Wedding Story

Presently there are number of trends going around the world and one among them is the trend of pre-wedding shoots. The craze for these lavish shoots is tremendous and is gaining huge attention. Though some might not opt for it, but it is still a great choice for many.

But here lies the danger.Some couples follow this trend blindly and don’t work enough to plan their pre-wedding shoots and as a result it ends up being a mismatch for their original personalities. A simple shoot meant to preserve the memories of a couple’s dating phase can become a senseless comedy with couples doing or being made to do the funniest of poses at the most unlikely venues all in the name of ‘being different’ and the outcome reflects sheer stupidity and ithe whole thing becomes utterly cringeworthy to watch.

If you are planning for a proper pre-wedding shoot, make sure you get into a detailed discussion with your photographer. Discuss your personalities and let your photographer decide the direction he wants to take but make sure you’re well prepared for the shoot in terms of arranging proper outfits, props, hair, make-up & locations. Usually, one or two outfit changes over one full day of shooting are enough for some great images and a small film.

“Give it an honest shot, be real and have fun with each other - Don’t fake anything for the camera or it will show. Enjoy the experience & unleash the inner child in you in a genuine way.

Years later you will look back & smile at the photographs from that day. A good pre-wedding shoot is the nicest thing to have”, say Harpreet Bachher, the founder of The Wedding Story.

A shoot like this also helps the couple bond with the photographer and have good working chemistry at the wedding where both are at ease and can work seamlessly without any awkwardness.

Known for their appealing cinematography and photography the wedding story is the master of pre-wedding shoots. No matter what theme one chooses the wedding story is there to capture your cherished memories. Having done a number of pre-wedding shoots of like Gauahar khan and Zaid (Mumbai), Priyanka and Jasjit (Dubai), Pirtaya and Vijay (Barcelona) and many more the wedding story knows how to bring out the best out of the ordinary.