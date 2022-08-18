“Experience X Performance” Tool- The key To Excelling In eCommerce And Web 3.0 Businesses By Agam Chaudhary

August 8: With the advent of technology and newer practices introduced every day, it is important to understand which ones help businesses. Often, many eCommerce and Web 3.0-based businesses fail to excel owing to various factors such as lack of experience (poor checkout experience and product content, clunky website navigation, unsmooth process, etc.) coupled with failure to build a community (poorly devised and lackluster marketing plan to lay the foundation for a long-lasting relationship with customers). However, to tackle this, Agam Chaudhary, a serial entrepreneur possessing more than 15 years of experience, has aided in the transformation of numerous businesses. Agam vociferously believes in effectively harnessing the capabilities of Web 3.0 technologies and upscaling businesses.

Through his trademarked, proprietary formula & tool, Agam has aided numerous businesses in scaling new heights. Agam’s experience and credibility in providing his services stem from his successful startups - Two99marketing and Two99ecommerce. Over the years, Agam has integrated new-age technologies with other marketing practices such as events, print advertising, and OOH (Out of Home Advertising) to achieve the perfect blend of Experience and Community.

Agam believes in the beneficial and symbiotic nature of relationships between businesses and end customers brought in with the revolutionary Web 3.0 technology. In his proprietary formula, Agam explains the significance of Experience and Communities - two entities affected by different values and directly proportional to each other. This is intended to improve the user’s experience to increase loyalty and turn them into advocates for the brand, thereby contributing to the community.

As per the formula, there are several factors such as the level of search being conducted (brand/category/query); ease of navigation combined with a rich look and feel to ensure hassle-free interaction; and use of appropriate and effective hooks to increase customer retention that add to the overall experience element of any business.

Having previously headed leading digital and creative agencies, Agam Chaudhary understands the need to build and foster communities. Through his formula, he implores brands to build authentic relationships via communities to reap long-term rewards. The marketing maestro believes in certain key aspects of building Communities, such as a sense of belongingness, a common purpose; synergetic contributions; effective use of engaging content to raise awareness and impart information; and successfully seeding the message.

The highly successful startups led by Agam Chaudhary aim to be the backbone of many businesses' success stories through a wide range of customized and personalized solutions. Two99ecommerce functions as an auxiliary arm for eCommerce-based businesses to improve their D2C model and drive more sales. Through innovative and personalized strategies focusing on transforming processes, boosting conversion rates, and increasing customer retention, Two99ecommerce has served more than two dozen happy clients since its inception.

Furthermore, Two99marketing, which recently commenced operations, provides end-to-end marketing solutions at lightning speed. The agency has successfully executed projects for businesses using technology such as Web 3.0, Metaverse, and NFTs. Two99marketing strives to adopt new trends and decentralized technologies to offer dynamic solutions to clients in an ever-changing world.

Being a visionary, Agam Chaudhary is constantly looking for new technologies and practices to incorporate into his multiple businesses. The marketing guru firmly believes in learning, unlearning, and relearning to keep up with the times. He is also a part of visiting faculties at universities and government bodies. In the upcoming years, Agam aims to reduce stress on the agency and brand sides by offering them a tool to elevate the experience and form contributing communities. Both his agencies are the first to offer advanced-level eCommerce and web3 solutions and a mix of web2 and web3 landscapes.