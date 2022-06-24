'Capture A Trip: Don’t Leave Any Step Unexplored'

Capture A Trip, started in 2016 by Nitin Khanna was an entrepreneurship vision that encapsulated all the remedies for travel problems like the agent system and agents only offering packages for mainstream destinations, and the absence of a community with one to travel with apart from the already known people of your friend circle and family. The aim of the company was not just to provide travel luxury and suitability for the traveler but an organized structure with no agents involved laid the solid and transparent foundation for their long-term relationship with their travelers.

However, an engineer by profession Nitin Khanna faced his own shared of difficulties while launching this startup as it is never easy to achieve the life that one envisions outside the four walls of his cubicle. Leaving his well-paying job and taking the risk to go full-time with his start-up was a big step and when he finally took the leap of faith and quit his job in 2020, the problem of setting up a new business was amplified by the dramatic and drastic hit of Covid-19. Being the worst hit of all business was the travel industry and Nitin exclaims this by saying, “Our business suffered a lot, and staying in the game was everyone's top-most priority. One thing that I've learned that gives your business longevity is- perseverance. We did our best to retain our employees as well as give them the needed constant motivation in the hard times and strengthen their trust in the vision of Capture A Trip . With them, he worked towards looking for hidden opportunities in these unprecedented times and because of this trust the company scaled up in the long run and employees flourished along with it.”

Nitin Khanna not only used his personal funds to set up and run his company but also used the most hyping technique of that time to gain support, which was social. With consistent posting on social media, Nitin made good contacts with social media personalities and turned the opportunity for a long-term plan into immediate success. In the words of Nitin Khanna, “This was just the beginning. I took these two years to build the contacts and handpick good stays and vendors. I took different routes to find the best routes, and tried different properties to find the most comfortable ones; all of which required blood, sweat, and tears.”

Capture A Trip by Nitin Khanna has done wonders over the last 2 years and is now generating eight times the revenue compared to the pre covid times. Nitin Khanna beautifully explains his journey in the words, "Registering my own company was the first step towards turning my vision into reality. It meant that now it was more than just a dream. Now it had a name, an existence that motivated me to work further towards fulfilling my goals. The key to a successful start-up is a long term vision, perseverance, being opportunistic and most important, your employee relations " With these key values Capture A Trip is expanding manifold as a travel hostel named Yolo Hostel and have already started operating in Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh, a place with Rustic charm, pretty rivulets, insanely scenic hikes, and treks.



