‘Business Is Itself A Full Time Job’ Says, Entrepreneur Shrutik Mahajan

To be different you need courage and the one who embraces his uniqueness becomes a winner in the race of life. Like a famous quote says that if you want to grow you have to do something different from majority of people, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad)’s young entrepreneur Shrutik Mahajan has defined his different and successful path. Being the founder of the top most event management company ‘Blue Flare Events’ in Marathwada Shrutik has made his mark. His company is even awarded by the Reseal Group with the Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar for ‘Most Promising Event Management Company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad)’ Apart from this his RTS Cafe in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) has achieved the amazing success in a very short period of time. Despite of being merely 22 years old Shrutik has made his mark as a successful businessman.

Shrutik has started ‘Blue Flare Events’ in 2019 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). His company soon became one of the top most event management companies of whole Marathwada region. They provide service for all the celebration instincts whether it be a small birthday party or a big fat wedding. There’s nothing they can’t handle. In the span of merely 3 years his company has completed over 500 successful projects. Shrutik believes that to grow in your business you need to know your business market and stick to business vision. He has shown with his success that along with his dedication his business ideas and strategies are his key to success. Shrutik also plans to expand his business on a larger scale to serve more clients.

Apart from being the best in event management sector Shrutik Mahajan’s 2nd venture RTS Cafe, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) is also highly appreciated amongst customers. Here they serve all kinds of snacks, shakes and assorted coffee. Not only youngsters but people from all age groups come here and enjoy their favorite food with their loved ones. This cafe started in 2021 and in a span of only one year it has made its mark despite the tough competition. Shrutik has always been interested in the food industry and this cafe has proved to be the best choice for his business.

While talking about his experience Shrutik says that, “You should chase your dreams and convert your passion into profession. That will definitely help you to grow. I believe that like a famous author said, Business is itself a full-time job, and I love my job. I never want to stop learning. And when we say learning, it’s a continuous process. You can learn from your experiences, from people, from the struggles you face, from the failures. Everything teaches you something and that’s very important. Also, don’t be afraid to be different because your uniqueness is your key to success.”

Entrepreneur Shrutik Mahajan has started his business at an early age and has proved his mettle in a very short period of time. He has made the most out of all the opportunities he got and his success is definitely an inspirational story.