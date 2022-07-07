Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

'Brunt Work’ CEO Winston Ong Expects Downward Pressure On White-Collar Wages— And Points To A Huge Spike In Demand For Outsourcing To The Philippines As Evidence

Winston Ong expects the labor market to be divided between blue collar workers who will remain sought-after, while a surplus of office workers will put downward pressure on wage growth in western economies.

Demand for outsourcing to the Philippines
Demand for outsourcing to the Philippines

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:32 am

Key Points 

  • Winston Ong expects a glut of office workers to weigh on white-collar wages in countries like the US, Canada and Australia. 
  • "Brunt Work" CEO points to mounting news reports that major listed companies are laying off office workers. 

The Great Divide 

Winston Ong expects the labor market to be divided between blue collar workers who will remain sought-after, while a surplus of office workers will put downward pressure on wage growth in western economies. 

Related stories

How To Make Your Goals More Effective, Per Ali Al Hleewa 

Famous Fitness Entrepreneur Ferhat Kacmaz Aims To Build A Bridge Between Fitness & Cryptocurrencies

The Transformation Of India's Informal To Formal Economy

"I see a labor market split down the middle, as tradespeople remain in short supply, but white collar workers, having proven their redundancy during COVID, will find gross excess in the labor market, pressuring wages downwards" he said. 

In other words, Ong expects labor shortages to linger in sectors such as manufacturing, trucking, and hospitality.  

In contrast, he predicts an excess of workers will limit wage growth in industries such as finance, technology, accounting and consulting, as employers shrink their teams to remove weak links identified during the pandemic. 

Outsourcing is exploding, particularly in the Philippines 

Ong can see the trend in his numbers, with an exponential rise in searches for outsourcing, and lead volumes increasing by 16% month on month.  

While Ong has painted a bleak outlook for western economies in recent weeks, the BruntWork boss also underscored the huge amount of direct and indirect support that households received during the pandemic, including stimulus checks, forgivable loans, cash-out refinancing offers, and the central banks globally spending trillions of dollars on bonds.  

He emphasized that if all of that wealth evaporates due to inflation and declines in house prices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, then wage increases wouldn't be enough to compensate. 

As a corollary, he sees a huge increase in companies looking to countries like the Philippines to outsource roles no longer needed in a local office where wages are much lower. He mentions virtual assistants in the philippines as a popular first step for many companies, but then most companies end up outsourcing further roles like customer service , web development, data analytics and other roles where being in an office is no longer essential.  

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Phillipines White Collar Wages Brunt Work Winston Ong BPOs/Call Centres/Outsourcing Outsourcing Business
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads