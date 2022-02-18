'Bappi Da Was Full Of Life And Excitement': Colston Julian

Colston Julian is one of India’s leading fashion and commercial photographers. Mumbai based photographer and director Colston Julian has no formal training in photography. He is constantly inspired by the urban landscape and lifestyle. He was trained as a cinematographer and went on to assist Prabuddha Das Gupta, Max Vadukul and Ashok Salian.

1. Please share your experience shooting the legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri Ji.



I first met with Bappi Da on an assignment for Rolling Stone magazine. They wanted images for their story on him. He was kind enough to allow me inside his beautiful Juhu bungalow which also had a recording space. I thought it would be wonderful to photograph him in his personal workspace as most images of him were either on stage, at events or in a recording studio. When I arrived at his bungalow with my crew, I was welcomed personally by the man himself. I was surprised as to how warm he was. He had a great sense of humour which I loved from the very start. He proudly showed me around his bungalow. He was more than involved in the shoot. He shared some of his fond memories when he had a chance to meet The Jackson 5 and the legend himself Michael Jackson. He mentioned to me how he had got Samantha Fox to India and he insisted that I shot him in front of a wall that had the images of Jackson and Fox.

As we neared lunchtime, I asked him if he would like to take a break and have his meals? He laughed and said to me that we would all be eating together. When we resumed shoot he asked if he could change his jewellery and showed me options. He narrated a story for each piece of his jewellery. He fondly picked a gold chain with lord Ganesha’s pendant. He told me his wife had gifted it to him. He said that he was a follower of Lalbag Cha Raja and Siddhivinayak. As we were shooting he told me that gold had been very lucky for him. On the completion of the shoot, he hugged me and thanked me for the day. I was appalled by how humble the man was. I left promising him I would send him prints from the shoot and he said he would be waiting for them.

2. How was he on sets?

On the set, Bappi Da was full of life and excitement. He had a child-like enthusiasm. If I tried to show him an image for his understanding or approval he would smile and tell me that he was confident of my work with a glint of mischief in his eyes. When I told him I like his personal style he said he owns it and mischievously would suggest a location to do a shoot. He had an uncanny ability to predict what I liked and what would go with the flow to improvise the shot like a true artiste. He would allow me to do what I wished for my images. He came across as a man who was comfortable in his skin and he was himself.

3. What is the one quality of his you admired the most?

It definitely has to be his humble nature, kindness and great sense of humour.

4. What was the shoot for?

The shoot was for the cover story of Rolling Stone magazine.

5. Would you like to recall any one particular incident from that shoot?

From the time we discussed his gold jewellery, he was emotional about how gold was lucky for him and how he wished he could carry all the gold with him when he travelled. When I asked him if he had weighed the jewellery he looked at me and laughed saying he had never thought about it. Also, his hospitality. whether it was welcoming us to making sure we were comfortable or insisting that we all ate together. He truly was a very warm soul.