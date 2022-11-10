Top 5 Canadian Seed Banks To Ensure Successful Growth

1. Top Legit Seed Banks Canada: Crop King Seeds

2. Best California Seed Bank (free US Canada shipping): ILGM.com

3. Best CBD Seeds Canada: Quebec Seed Bank

4. One-stop shopping multiple seed bank: Rocket Seeds

5. Where to buy Medical Cannabis Seeds: MJ Seeds Canada

The cannabis industry in Canada is rapidly evolving, and the country is quickly becoming a global leader in cannabis production. With this Successful growth comes an increasing demand for high-quality cannabis seeds.

There are so many seed banks it is hard to know where to start your search. When you are looking at buying cannabis seeds online, however, you want to be sure the company is credible and the quality of their products is top-notch. Canadian seed banks are the right option to ensure successful growth.

Whether you are an interested buyer or a company owner who wants to expand your business, these seed banks are the top Canadian seed bank providers you need to know about them. They offer great varieties of marijuana seeds and are up-to-date on the latest trends and regulations regarding buying and selling cannabis seeds online, so you can rest easy knowing your purchase will be delivered quickly, safely, and discreetly.

We have put together this list of the top 5 Canadian seed banks (in no particular order) that we recommend, and we hope it helps you make an informed decision when making your next cannabis seed purchase! We even included what each company had to offer regarding strains, shipping policy, prices, and special offers!

Outlookindia Related: I Love Growing Marijuana Reviews (2022): How To Get ILGM Freebies, White Widow Strain Review (2022) – THC Level, Smell, and Where to Buy High Yield Seeds

1. Crop King Seeds

Crop King Seeds is one of the top 5 Canadian seed banks. This bank is the oldest and most respected seed bank. It is not just a seed bank that also offers products to help you grow your cannabis at home or commercially. Crop King offers various strains and genetics, ranging from old-school classics like Northern Lights and White Widow to new favorites like Double Tangy and Blue Dream.

Crop King had been in existence since the early 2000s, so they have over 20 years of experience cultivating high-quality cannabis seeds. They have won awards for their genetics in both North American Cannabis Cup and High Times Cannabis Cup. The team at Crop King is also passionate about educating people on cannabis cultivation.

Crop king is a much more classic seed bank than others. There are several reasons why Crop King Seeds is considered a classic seed bank:

• They have a wide range of strains, from classic favorites to rare and exotic strains.

• They offer various options for each strain so that you can find the perfect one for your needs.

• They have a dedicated team of customer service representatives who are always willing to help with any questions or concerns you may have.

Crop King Seeds is a great option if you're looking for a top-notch seed bank. With their high-quality seeds and excellent customer service, they have everything you need to get growing.

#1 High yield Strains available:

Crop King Seeds is a trusted source of high-quality cannabis seeds. They have a wide selection of Indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains and a wide variety of auto-flowering and feminized seeds. Their seeds are hand-picked and sorted to ensure that only the best seeds are available to their customers.

#2 Multiple Shipping method:

At Crop King Seeds, we take great pride in our customer service and ensure that all orders are processed and shipped promptly. They offer various shipping options to meet your needs and budget and will do best to accommodate special requests.

They offer the following shipping methods:

- Standard shipping: 4-7 business days

- Express shipping: 2-3 business days

- Overnight shipping: 1 business day

All orders are subject to a $5.95 shipping and handling fee, and orders over $200 will be shipped free. We also offer a flat rate shipping option of $9.95 for orders to Canada. Do not ship on weekends or holidays, and we do not offer Saturday or Sunday delivery. All orders

#3 Cheap cannabis seed:

Crop king seed bank is a Canadian-based seed bank that built a reputation for cheap cannabis seeds. Their website offers a wide variety of cannabis seeds at very affordable prices, making them great options for those on a budget. They sell only feminized seeds and have prices ranging from 5$ to 130$. However, It is important to note that their cheap cannabis seeds are not always the best quality.

2. ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) Seed Bank

The ILGM Seed Bank has always been at the forefront of the cannabis industry, innovating and developing new strains of marijuana to meet the demands of an ever-growing customer base. Today, the ILGM Seed Bank is one of the largest and most reputable seed banks, with a large selection of high-quality cannabis seeds available for purchase.

If you are looking for a reputable seed bank, look no further than ILGM. They have been in business for over 20 years and have an excellent reputation. They offer a wide variety of high-quality seeds, including hard-to-find varieties.

ILGM is a great resource for both experienced and novice growers. They offer various seeds, growing guides, and other resources. They also have an active forum where you can ask questions and get advice from experienced growers. Whether new to growing or a seasoned pro, ILGM is a great resource for all your seed needs.

#1 Best Canadian seed bank overall

ILGM Seed is the best Canadian seed bank overall for many reasons. First, they have an extensive selection of high-quality seeds that are the best choice for a variety of climates and growing conditions. Second, their prices are very competitive, and they offer discounts for bulk purchases. Third, their customer service is excellent, and they are always willing to answer any questions that customers can have.

#2 Great for newbies:

ILGM Seed Bank is a great place to start if you're new to growing cannabis. They have a wide variety of strains to choose from, and their customer service is excellent. They also have a great selection of cannabis accessories, so you can get everything you need in one place.

.

#3 Free US Shipping:

ILGM Seed Bank offers free shipping on all of its products. This is a great way to get your gardening supplies without having to pay for shipping. ILGM also offers a variety of different seeds, so you can find the perfect ones for your garden.

#4 Multiple Payment Options:

The ILGM Canadian seed bank offers a variety of payment options to suit the needs of our customers. They accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards. They also accept Paypal and Interac-Transfer. Customers who wish to pay with cash accept money orders and bank drafts. Lastly, we also offer the option of paying with Bitcoin.

#5 Special Offers:

ILGM offers a 10% discount for customers paying with Bitcoin. It also offers promotional deals to its customers, including its 10+10 seed promotion, where individuals purchase certain strains, given ten extra seeds for free. This bank also offers discounted mixed packs of seeds.

3. Quebec Cannabis Seeds Bank

Quebec Cannabis Seeds Bank is a Quebec-based seed bank that has been in business since 2013. They have an impressive selection of cannabis seeds. They distribute their products worldwide. Their growing conditions are top-notch, and they ensure that all of their product is grown without chemicals or pesticides. As a company, QC Seeds bank places high importance on customer satisfaction and safety, which is why all of their packages are discreetly labeled with just the initials QC so as not to raise any suspicion from nosy neighbors.

They offer various cannabis seeds, including Indica and Sativa strains. They also have a variety of CBD-rich strains and several medical cannabis strains. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced grower, this bank has the perfect strain seeds for you.

# Best Guarantee:

Quebec Cannabis Seeds Bank offers the best guarantee in the business. They offer a full refund if you are not satisfied. We also offer a great selection of strains to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. Visit our website today to learn more about our products and our guarantee.

# 7-day Shipping in North America:

In North America, it typically takes 7-days to receive your order from the Quebec Cannabis Seeds Bank. Because the bank is located in Canada and must adhere to strict shipping regulations.However once your order arrives, you can be sure that it will be of the highest quality. The bank takes great pride in its product and only ships the best cannabis seeds.

4. MJ Seeds Canada Seed Bank

MJ Seeds Canada is a Canadian-based seed bank specializing in medical cannabis seeds. The company was founded in 2006 by Marc and Jodie Emery and is one of the oldest and most well-respected seed banks. MJ Seeds Canada provides a wide range of services to a client, including online ordering, seed storage, and shipping. They also offer various payment options, making it easy and convenient for their customers to purchase seeds.

Whether you are a first-time grower or an experienced grower, MJ Seeds Canada has the perfect seed for you. With over 15 years of experience, MJ Seeds Canada is the best place to buy cannabis seeds.

#1 Fastest worldwide shipping Shipping:

The company ships its seeds fastest worldwide and offers a range of shipping options in 24 hours to meet the needs of its customers. They also offer a money-back guarantee if customers are unsatisfied with the purchase.

#2 Special Offers:

MJ seeds also have a unique offer. If you add up to $420 to your see cart, you will get your choice of 10 free marijuana seeds.

5. Rocket Seeds Seed Bank

Rocket Seeds is a Canadian-based cannabis seed bank that was founded in 2017. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, feminized, and specialty cannabis seeds to customers worldwide. They aim to provide customers with the best possible customer service and the highest-quality seeds.

The company sells its seeds online and ships them worldwide. They also have a physical location in Toronto, where they host events and provide customer support.

Rocket Seeds is a seed bank based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Rocket Seeds offers various seeds from many countries to preserve rare genetics and support biodiversity. They offer various cannabis strains with varying THC and CBD levels and other medicinal plants such as African Dream Bean, and Theobroma Cacao Tree.

# High Quality Strains:

Rocket Seeds is a premium seed bank that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis seeds. Their selection of seeds is carefully curated to offer only the best strains for growers of all experience levels.

Rocket Seeds is a great option for anyone looking for high-quality cannabis seeds. Their seed bank is packed with a wide variety of potent strains, making it easy to find the perfect one for your needs.

# 5 cannabis seed banks included

Rocket Seed Bank is one of the most trusted seed banks in Canada. They have a wide selection of cannabis seeds, and they have a reputation for delivering high-quality products.

Here are 5 cannabis seed banks that are included in Rocket Seed Bank:

- BC Bud Depot

- Crop King Seeds

- Seedsman

- Sensi Seeds

- Serious Seeds



# One-stop shopping:

Rocket Seed Bank is proud to be a Canadian one-stop shop for all your seed needs. We offer a wide variety of seeds, from fruits and vegetables to herbs and spices, all with the highest quality and germination rates. We also offer a variety of services, including seed storage and shipping, so you can be assured that your seeds will always be fresh and viable.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, for those who are looking for the best seed bank out there, we would recommend I Love Growing Marijuana. The brand’s quality products, good customer service support, free shipping, reputation in the industry, and multiple offers make it the optimal brand for you to associate yourself with it.

ILGM is the best cannabis seed bank to ensure successful growth. They offer wide varieties of seeds, including rare and hard-to-find strains, and their customer service is excellent. They also have a wide variety of payment options and a very user-friendly website. Overall, ILGM is the best choice for those looking for a reliable, user-friendly, and reputable cannabis seed bank.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

