What Are Lavender Weddings? Is It A Reality In India Just As It's Shown In 'Badhaai Do'? Find Out!

‘Badhaai Do’ has brought to light the concept of lavender weddings. However, not many people understand what it actually is. Here’s an explainer about what it exactly is all about.

What Are Lavender Weddings? Is It A Reality In India Just As It’s Shown In ‘Badhaai Do’? Find Out!
A Still From 'Badhaai Do' - A Film Which Brought To Light The Concept Of Lavender Weddings Instagram

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 4:56 pm

People have been raving about actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Bhumi Pednekar's performance in their latest release ‘Badhaai Do’. The film puts light on the lives of Suman Singh and Shardul Thakur, who marry each other to escape their families' incessant inquisitiveness about their personal lives. Suman is a lesbian, and Shardul is a homosexual, and they enter into a thing called a ‘lavender wedding’ to keep inquisitive eyes away from their lives. While many people are unaware of lavender weddings, it is a reality in India that has been obscured by generations of cultural judgments. Let’s have a limpid glance at what it is all about.

For the unversed, a Lavender wedding is a marriage of convenience in which two people from the LGBTQ community, a man and a woman, agree to marry each other in order to appear to society as a heterosexual couple. The purpose for this is to be able to live a tranquil life with their homosexual partner in secret so that their conservative family members do not intrude and cause physical, mental, or emotional issues in their lives.

Even after the groundbreaking decision to decriminalise Section 377 of the IPC, many LGBTQ people still find it difficult to come out in front of their families. Many such people find it difficult to live a pleasant life since they do not have the chance or space to be open about their sexual orientation. The majority of individuals in India are expected to marry someone appropriate (of the opposite gender), have children, and settle down. For some, the prospect of marrying or living with someone of the same gender remains a nightmare.

People in most regions of India are unable to embrace who they truly are due to long-held beliefs that are strongly ingrained in our society. LGTBQ individuals are afraid of being rejected and disgraced by society and family, thus many of them conceal their sexual orientation. That is what the Lavender wedding is all about.

A Lavender wedding serves as a cover for persons who are willing to officially commit to and marry somebody of the opposite sex in order to covertly enjoy a happy life with their gay partner. While this may not be the independence that many individuals seek, it is a viable option in India. Individuals from typical traditional and conservative households encounter this difficulty, and their circumstances frequently force them into such a marriage of convenience.

While previously such a notion would have been outright rejected by audiences, even if it was shown on celluloid. However, as times are changing, films are slowly becoming more and more realistic. That’s why a film like ‘Badhaai Do’ is accepted by audiences without a lot of fuss and opposition.

Honestly, the issue is real, and there is no doubt that people all over the country are facing this social stigma about opening up and accepting their sexuality. While the concept of a lavender wedding still is something that people in urban settlements would connect to, when a film with popular leading actors showcase and talks about the issue at large, the message somewhat gets spread across to even the rural parts of the country.
 

