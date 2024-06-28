Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'

Taking to social media, Hina shared a post which read: "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."