Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Suyyash Rai Talks About His First Child; Says It Brought Him And Kishwer Closer

Celebrity couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant welcomed his first child, a baby boy, in August last year.

Suyyash Rai holding his son

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:03 pm

Celebrity couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant welcomed his first child, a baby boy, in August last year. Rai, while talking to Hindustan Times, revealed that they had not planned on having a child and were taken aback when they learned they were expecting. Now that he's been a father for over four months, the actor-musician admits it's been the most "beautiful gift" of his life.

Rai went on to say, “Last year, iss time par, we both were partying so much, and never thought that we would become parents. It wasn’t even planned, we both were in shock when we got to know about the pregnancy, and wondered ‘ab kya karenge, abhi tak toh hum chill kar rahe the’.” 

“And we just thought to not over think and sleep over it. Next morning, when we got up and looked at each other, we knew we wanted this. We wanted to welcome this opportunity that God has given and live this new journey, new chapter because it is such a beautiful experience”, he added.

Rai, who recently released ‘Aakhiri Mulaqaat’, a musical series starring Harshad Chopda and Smriti Kalra, admits that the nine-month journey has brought him and Merchant closer.

Talking about their son, Rai said, ““It has made us stronger. Bunny (son, Nirvair) has been with us for the past four months, and every day starts and ends with a smile. I don’t think it can get better. I can’t be greedy to ask for anything else. Being a father is a beautiful feeling,”

Rai in the interview further revealed about irrespective of the good news in his life, he still is coping up with the demise of his dear friend, actor Sidharth Shukla.

“During the pandemic, I have also worked with Sonu Sood, which has helped me gain a different perspective about life. But it was Sid’s death which shook us hard. Uss time kuch samjh nahi aa raha tha ke life mein ho kya raha hai. There was so much negativity around, and then we got the news of Sid’s demise. Hum sab hil gaye the. I still can’t get over it ke woh kaise hua, woh din kaisa tha.”

Rai, however, has taken away a valuable lesson from it all, “we don’t know what tomorrow holds for us, so live in today and do everything you want to”.
 

