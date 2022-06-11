Somy Ali: If Any Actor Can Do Justice To Real-Life Issues In Society, It's Shah Rukh Khan Or Aamir Khan

The new documentary series 'Fight Or Flight' has brought back actress Somy Ali to the forefront again. She has still been referred to as actor Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend but in the past couple of decades, she has moved away from Bollywood and turned into a social activist. Even her show ‘Fight Or Flight’ tries to showcase stories of people who’re fighting and struggling with real-life issues. The show was released on May 26 on Discovery+ USA.

Ever since the show hit screens, there has been a buzz that she would be making a comeback to Bollywood films soon. Talking about the same, she says, “That strictly depends on the role and the script. Hindi cinema has progressed to an unbelievable level, thus I have no doubt in my mind that the scripts are more realistic to actual life events which is something that I live and breathe with my NGO No More Tears on a daily basis. My Docu-series ‘Fight Or Flight’ on Discovery Plus is getting superb feedback.”

Ali seems more interested in women-oriented subjects. “I am open to it given it's something substantial and addresses a specific taboo topic that actors are afraid to touch due to societal ramifications which I don't care about and never have,” she adds.

Talking of her comeback to films, she says, “(I would like to do) something that portrays a strong message to our society to bring forth change for the better of mankind. I am primarily inspired by the movies Deepa Mehta has made as they always have an intellectual component to them and the subjects are depicted rather fearlessly.”

She adds, “(I’ve seen) ‘Thappad’, ‘Lunchbox’, ‘Pink’, and recently ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. I have always been keen on art films like ‘Fire’, ‘Arth’ or ‘Monsoon Wedding’ where the latter addresses the sexual abuse of children and how it's swept under the rug primarily if the perpetrator is a family member. These are important topics and must be addressed and cinema is an excellent medium to shed light on these issues. I have nothing against mainstream cinema, but there needs to be a balance. We need to give the masses more credit than we do and allow them an opportunity to ponder on certain issues which hinder the growth of our society and humanity.”

Adding to the talks of her comeback, she says, “If anyone can do justice as an actor to real-life issues in our society, it's definitely someone like Shah Rukh (Khan) or Aamir (Khan). I would also love to direct a web series with either one of them on a significantly controversial issue which I have been working on for the past three years considering I have a degree in filmmaking.”

“It's time for cinema and actors to become bold and display what really goes on in our world. We need to stop with the sugar coating of reality and face it bravely if we want to see real change,” concludes Ali.