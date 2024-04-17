Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch

The seventh avatar of Vishu, Lord Rama was born on what we celebrate today as Rama Navami. One of the greatest mythological stories that is fondly remembered till date is the great 'Ramayana'. It is the story of love and sacrifice that generations to come won't be able to forget. From the brotherly bond of Rama and Lakshman to the killing of Ravana, the story has given us a lot to learn from. The world witnessed one of the iconic judical decision take fruit on January 22, 2024, with the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which became a part of the history forever.