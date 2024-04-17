Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch

The seventh avatar of Vishu, Lord Rama was born on what we celebrate today as Rama Navami. One of the greatest mythological stories that is fondly remembered till date is the great 'Ramayana'. It is the story of love and sacrifice that generations to come won't be able to forget. From the brotherly bond of Rama and Lakshman to the killing of Ravana, the story has given us a lot to learn from. The world witnessed one of the iconic judical decision take fruit on January 22, 2024, with the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which became a part of the history forever.
Bollywood and other film industry have often made movies based exactly or loosely around the 'Ramayana'. However, today we shade light on some of the animated movies based on the great mythology, that you can watch with your kids and family:
1. 'Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama'
'Ramayana' is not only revered in India, instead it is known globally. Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako, brought the legend of Ramayana to life with this Indo-Japanese animated adaptation in 1993. The story got an international perspective via Yugo's vision and was appreciated worldwide. The film draws greatly from three animation schools namely Manga (Japanese), Disney (US) and Ravi Varma (India). The film is directed in collaboration with Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan.
2. 'Mantra Warrior: The Legend Of The Eight Moons'
Driving its core inspiration from the legend of 'Ramayana', the movie is a Thai animation film written by Sornperes Subsermsri and directed by Veerapatra Jinanavin and Manassavin Malevong. It is based in the futuristic setting of our universe instead of the ancient one. This futuristic universe has its own heroes and warriors who are getting their ancient powers from a different dimension.
3. 'Ramayana: The Epic'
A fresh film with a fresh take, 'Ramayana: The Epic' released in 2010. It is directed by Chetan Desai who serves as the MD and chairman of Maya Digital Media. The film was made over a span of five years with the help of over 400 dedicated crew members. It is a renewed and animated version of the classic Indian mythology tale.
4. 'Sita Sings The Blues'
Directed by Nina Paley, 'Sita Sings The Blues', is an American Musical and animated adaptation of 'Ramayana'. The story is of the Ramayana with a slight insight into the personal story of Sita throughout. The film released in 2008 and is a lighthearted, discussion-based take.
5. 'Hanuman'
A 2005 film, that brought the animated films phenomenon to life in India, 'Hanuman' is based on the most loyal devotee of Lord Rama. The film tells the story of Hanuman and his antics as a kid from his childhood. The movie also got a sequel in 2008 due to the immense popularity. 'Hanuman' is India's first dull-length animated film that was released in theatres and gave birth to a huge industry thereafter.
6. 'Lava Kusa: The Warrior Twins'
'Luva Kusa: The Warrior Twins' is directed by Dhavala Satyam and is the most prestigious animation film of India. Reportedly, Rs 25 crores were spent and a span of 3 years was required for the movie. Lord Rama and Sita had twins, Luva Kusa, and the film is about them both.
So which one are you watching this Rama Navami?