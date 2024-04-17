‘Rama The Steadfast’ is a famous epic that brings listeners to the world of ancient Hindu mythology. This audio dramatization, performed with accuracy and eloquence by Sid Sagar, tells the story of Lord Ram, the warrior-prince. Set in the kingdom of Ayodhya, Lord Ram’s journey takes him from the heights of being the chosen heir to the throne to the depths of exile in the forest, where he confronts the ultimate test of endurance. Joined by his loyal wife Sita and the gallant Hanuman, he starts on an epic adventure to rescue Sita from Ravana’s captivity.