Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar Starrer Period Drama Brings A Story Of True Love And Valour

On Monday, the trailer for Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, was unveiled.

The film will star Akshay Kumar as King Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, and will centre on The First Battle of Tarain, in which he confronted Muhammad Ghori of the Ghurid dynasty.

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, will play Sanyogita alongside Kumar.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar turned to social media to release the trailer of the film. Have a look at his post:

शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/rHF24WTyPl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2022

The trailer starts with Prithiviraj being anointed as Delhi's ruler in a spectacular ceremony and depicts how legends of his valour won over Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt also appears as Prithviraj's blind uncle. Sonu Sood plays Prithivraj's devoted buddy Chandravardai. Manav Vij appears as the invader Sultan Mohammed Ghori and declares war on Delhi. When asked about her relationship with him, Prithiviraj confronts him on the battlefield, while Sanyogita places a garland on his monument.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the writer and director of the film. According to Indian Express, the 'Pinjar' filmmaker commented about how he has been living with the narrative for over two decades in a prior interview.

“Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” Dwivedi said.

'Prithviraj' is based on the Braj Bhasha epic poem Prithviraj Raso, which tells the story of Prithviraj Chauhan's life. The film is set to be released on June 3 after many delays owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, and Lalit Tiwari also feature in 'Prithviraj.'