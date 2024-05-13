Art & Entertainment

Missing ‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh's Father: I Had No Idea About My Son's Financial Situation

Gurucharan Singh’s family informed the police that the ‘TMKOC’ actor had been missing since April 22.

Gurucharan Singh with his father, Harjit
info_icon

Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been missing since April 22, and the police have yet not found a major clue about him. Amid reports of Gurucharan Singh using several credit cards and bank accounts for  financial activities, Hargit Singh, the actor’s father, has now said that he was unaware of his son’s financial condition. 

Hargit, speaking to Bombay Times, shared that Gurucharan never told him anything about anything after police hinted that Gurucharan was facing a severe financial issue. Hargit said, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this. I am sure if the police found something, they would inform me. Meri umar aisi hai ki meri tabiyat theek nahi rehti hai (My age is such that I'm not in good health). It's been many days now and there is no positive response on this case. We are just waiting for him to come back."

Reportedly, police had noted that Gurucharan operated more than 10 bank accounts. As per a Free Press Journal report, the actor withdrew Rs 14,000 from an ATM. After he took out the cast, he used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Gurucharan Singh
Gurucharan Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For those caught unaware, the Delhi Police recently visited the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in Film City, Mumbai to inquire about the case. “This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago,” News18 quoted a source as saying.

Gurucharan, who paid a visit to his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. However, when he went missing on April 22, his family registered a complaint.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, 10th Result 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check
  2. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  3. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  4. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
  5. The Ashok Mahto Interview: “This Election, the Fight is Between the Backward and the Forward Classes
Entertainment News
  1. India's Indies Poised On The Cusp Of A New Era In Cannes
  2. Chris Pine Says He Didn't Get 'The O.C. Role' Due To 'Emotionally Incapacitating' Acne
  3. A Peek Into Kareena Kapoor's Mother's Day Celebration; Asks Fans To Guess Who Ate The Cake
  4. Rohit Saraf Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple With 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Cast
  5. Kabeer Kumar Sheds Light On His Complex Character In ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Red Devils Fans Are Understanding Of Situation, Claims Erik Ten Hag
  3. IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Thrash Delhi Capitals To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race - In Pics
  4. IPL 2024: RCB Switches To 'Attacking Mode' Ahead Of Crucial Fixtures, Signals Yash Dayal
  5. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse, Ligue 1: Visitors Spoil Ligue 1 Champions Party
World News
  1. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  2. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  3. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  4. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  5. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM, WB Leading; Akhilesh, Mahua, Owaisi In Fray