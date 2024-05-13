Missing ‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh's Father: I Had No Idea About My Son's Financial Situation

Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been missing since April 22, and the police have yet not found a major clue about him. Amid reports of Gurucharan Singh using several credit cards and bank accounts for financial activities, Hargit Singh, the actor’s father, has now said that he was unaware of his son’s financial condition.
Hargit, speaking to Bombay Times, shared that Gurucharan never told him anything about anything after police hinted that Gurucharan was facing a severe financial issue. Hargit said, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this. I am sure if the police found something, they would inform me. Meri umar aisi hai ki meri tabiyat theek nahi rehti hai (My age is such that I'm not in good health). It's been many days now and there is no positive response on this case. We are just waiting for him to come back."
Reportedly, police had noted that Gurucharan operated more than 10 bank accounts. As per a Free Press Journal report, the actor withdrew Rs 14,000 from an ATM. After he took out the cast, he used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.
For those caught unaware, the Delhi Police recently visited the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in Film City, Mumbai to inquire about the case. “This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago,” News18 quoted a source as saying.
Gurucharan, who paid a visit to his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. However, when he went missing on April 22, his family registered a complaint.