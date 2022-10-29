Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Madonna Goes Shirtless In New Social Media Post

Queen of pop Madonna shared a racy picture on social media, where she was seen posing shirtless.

Madonna
Madonna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 11:56 am

Queen of pop Madonna shared a racy picture on social media, where she was seen posing shirtless. 

Madonna took to her Instagram story, where she shared pictures flaunting her bosoms but she carefully placed candy emojis to cover her breasts.

In one image, she is seen leaning towards the camera and captioned it: "Went from candy to money." In the image she is seen wearing a gold corset with fishnets. She dropped a candy, money bag and a laughing emoji.

Recently, Madonna made news after receiving backlash over bizarre circumcision confession

The 'Like a Virgin' songstress had written over a plain background: "I have a confession to make." She followed it up with a picture of her holding a wine glass with her colourfully-painted nails.

Another photo shows her taking a sip from the glass, while the third one sees her bending towards her phone's camera. The next shot features her in the same position with her removing her sheer blue skirt and putting it around her head.

Over the images, she declared: "I was not circumsised."

Prior to this, Madonna made a jaw-dropping confession about her sexuality. In an October 9 post, she appeared to come out as gay through a TikTok video.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Social Media Picturetime Instagram Instagram Influencer Bizarre Attractions Instagram Post Camera TikTok Madonna Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting