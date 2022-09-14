Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF For 'Providing Platform' For Clinton 'Whitewashing'

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for "providing a platform" for the Clinton family to engage "in a kind of whitewashing."

14 Sep 2022

Laura Poitras Venice International Film Festival Toronto International Film Festival Clinton
