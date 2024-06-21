‘Kota Factory 3’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

‘Kota Factory’ is one show that does not promise to give you hope, but it promises to show you the reality. But in doing so, it has always managed to glamourize the struggle that pushes students to their breaking point. Kota is synonymous with the immense pressure it puts on teenagers. However, the psychological impact is rarely explored. It is only in passing do we get to know that a student died by suicide. That moment could have been used to initiate important discussions on the rat race but leave it to TVF to glamourize the struggle and call the dream an aim.