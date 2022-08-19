Jason Momoa To Develop Biopic On Hawaiian Surfing Icon Duke Kahanamoku

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is set to produce biographical drama about legendary Hawaiian Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku, who is often credited for popularising surfing as a sport.
Physically, Virat Kohli doesn’t appear to be struggling, but as it often happens when you are out of form, the first mistake you make tends to be your last.
Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, a veteran of 99 test matches, says ups and downs are common in cricket, stressing that age is not a factor for team selection, as long as Virat Kohli is fit enough for the upcoming T20 World Cup
The BJP calls him a rank opportunist, but Nitish Kumar looks undeterred, as speculations about him being a challenger to PM Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls fly thick and fast
Virat Kohli, India's biggest batting hope, is undergoing the longest drought in his career. How can he return among runs before the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia later this year?
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans