'Catch-22' And 'Elf' Actor Bob Newart Dies At 94 After Battling Multiple Illnesses

One fan said, “Bob Newhart taught countless generations of comedians that you could be funny, smart, uncompromising, and still win on your terms. This is an immeasurable loss.” A second fan commented, “There aren’t many comedians that I admired as much, or frankly, stole from as much as Bob Newhart. He made quietly thinking on camera hilarious. The pause was his art. Clearly, in this photo, you can see the admiration was mutual. A loving goodbye to one of the greatest comics ever.” A third fan wrote, “A day I was dreading. Bob Newhart was so much more than a comedian. His quick wit, deadpan, and stammering style made him unique to any of his contemporaries. Let's celebrate his life with the time while filming Newhart, forgot what show he was on.”