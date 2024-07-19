Hollywood

'Catch-22' And 'Elf' Actor Bob Newart Dies At 94 After Battling Multiple Illnesses

Bob Newhart has passed away. He was 94.

Bob Newhart
Bob Newhart in 'Elf' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Popular Grammy and Primetime Emmy Awards-winning comedian Bob Newhart has passed away. The comedian breathed his last on July 18. The news was confirmed by his publicist. He died at his house in Los Angeles after battling multiple illnesses.

As reported by PEOPLE, Newhart’s publicist – Jerry Digney – confirmed the news of his death. Born as George Robert Newhart in Illinois, he started as an accountant before turning to showbiz. He tried his hands at comedy in Chicago in the 1950s and became an overnight sensation. He is best known for the NBC variety show – ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ – which aired in 1961. He was known for his deadpan delivery, satire, and well-crafted monologues.

Newhart was also seen in films and television shows like ‘Hot Millions’, ‘Catch-22’, ‘Elf’, ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’, ‘The Simpsons’, and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to name a few. The news of his death has sent shockwaves among fans. Reacting to the news of his death, fans took to social media to pay their tributes.

One fan said, “Bob Newhart taught countless generations of comedians that you could be funny, smart, uncompromising, and still win on your terms. This is an immeasurable loss.” A second fan commented, “There aren’t many comedians that I admired as much, or frankly, stole from as much as Bob Newhart. He made quietly thinking on camera hilarious. The pause was his art. Clearly, in this photo, you can see the admiration was mutual. A loving goodbye to one of the greatest comics ever.” A third fan wrote, “A day I was dreading. Bob Newhart was so much more than a comedian. His quick wit, deadpan, and stammering style made him unique to any of his contemporaries. Let's celebrate his life with the time while filming Newhart, forgot what show he was on.”

Newhart was 94. he is survived by his four kids and ten grandchildren. May his soul rest in peace.

