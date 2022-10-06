Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics

With her well-maintained body and dazzling good looks, Disha Patani is one actress who has set a benchmark for donning a bikini. There isn't a time that the actress wore a bikini outfit and didn't make heads turn around her. Be it in films or in her personal life, Disha Patani's bikini looks are something that becomes the talk of the town in no time.

While most of the time she goes on to give significant fashion goals to her fans, she also makes headlines leaving the masses talking about her looks. Let's check out a few instances when Disha Patani wore a bikini and ruled the audience’s hearts with her gorgeous pics.

The Black Colour

Having worn a full black bikini, Disha Patani truly took up the hotness parameters to the next level.

Setting Up A Beachside Fashion

While redefining her sensualness in a white bikini with a pose on the Jet Ski, Disha Patani is giving audiences major beachside fashion goals.

Perfect For The Vacation

Winning up all the hearts with her cute smile Disha Patani's hotness just got a bit higher in a pink bikini.

A Red One For The Sunny Day

Disha Patani truly made the ambience shine a bit brighter in a red bikini which she wore with her pretty smile.

Multicoloured Beachside Swimsuit

Yet again giving audiences a major beachside fashion goal, Disha Patani in her multicoloured swimsuit is rising the temperature.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani has ignited excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42. Besides that, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. She also has ‘KTina’, which has been on the anvil for quite a long time.