Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Ankur Tewari Recalls Working With 'Gully Boy' Rapper MC Tod Fod

‘Gully Boy’ rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod passed away at the age of 24 due to a stroke. His close friend and musician Ankur Tewari opened up about the rapper.

Ankur Tewari recalls working with MC Tod Fod

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 5:03 pm

‘Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod passed away on March 20, at the age of 24, due to a sudden stroke. The tragic news left everyone in shock in the Bollywood industry. The Mumbai street rapper was one of the several artists who were called to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's film ‘Gully Boy’. He was a part of the hard-hitting song India 91 in the film.

A close friend of rapper, Ankur Tewari, who is a musician himself and has worked on several big projects including the title track of the recent release ‘Gehraiyaan’, spoke to IndiaToday.in and opened up about the rapper.

Speaking of his untimely death, Tewari said, "I had no idea he had any health problem, but when I spoke with a few friends I got to know that a few months back he was suffering from some health issues. I don't know much details, it was just recently I found out about this."

Remembering Parmar fondly, Tewari said, "He was extraordinary and simple at the same time. He was definitely somebody who stood out amongst everyone and at the same time, he was so normal and easy that he would blend in with everyone. I don't think he had anyone who didn't like him, he would blend in all groups and all kinds of people. He would just dissolve with everyone very easily."

Music supervisor Tewari who worked with the rapper recalls his time working with Tewari, he states, "I knew him even before we did ‘Gully Boy’. I knew him a couple of years before shooting for the film, so it never felt like we were working. He was always full of ideas and always pitching. He believed in bettering his work. I remember someone who worked with him telling me this when they were recording that Parmar would constantly go back to him and say I can do it better, he would like to better his craft. He was so so good with words, it would just flow, his mind was always working. Extraordinary is the only word that comes to my mind when talking about him. We never thought of him as somebody we work with, we always thought of him as somebody who you like and are friends with.”

The rapper was among the most popular hip-hop artists in India and fans loved his hard-hitting verses. His songs like ‘The Warli Revolt’ and ‘Plandemic’ became hits. His last single was ‘Truth’ and ‘Bass’, which was released on March 8.

