Actor Abhay Deol recently said that he feels some film directors manipulated him when he worked for them. Deol made his debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Socha Na Tha’ and has appeared in over 20 movies till date. He opened up that he feels like his trusting nature has been taken advantage of.

Deol stated that being honest is not always good for oneself. He claimed that he used to be naive and idealistic but has changed. While talking with MidDay, the actor said, "Honesty is not necessarily the best policy. I’ve always tried to be who I am, what you see is what you get! When you wear your heart on your sleeve, you can also be reactionary. I’ve been taken advantage of, manipulated and gaslit by directors I worked with! There’s a narrative about you, that’s false.”

"I’ve made mistakes not just in trusting people I shouldn’t have but also in being honest! There are directors who don’t have your best interests at heart and are just using you to get ahead in life but I had to experience those people otherwise I would be this naïve, idealistic kid, reactionary too, oblivious to the fact that there are people who harbour ill will!” Deol added.

On the professional front, Deol was last seen in 2021 in ‘Velle’ with Anya Singh, Mount Roy and Karan Deol. He will next appear in ‘Jungle Cry’, based on unprivileged life of 12 orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha and their journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007. The movie is directed by Sagar Ballary and star Steve Aldis, Rhys ap William, Sherry Baines, Ross O’Hennessy and Julian Lewis Jones.