Active WCC members Rima Kallingal and Anjali Menon are also part of this new venture. The names in leadership roles of the new organisation suggest its character. Ashiq Abu and Rajeev Ravi are prominent filmmakers who have worked to move Malayalam cinema away from locations and stories that focused on upper castes. Ashiq's “Virus,” a 2019 medical thriller based on Kerala’s tryst with the Nipah outbreak, has been widely acclaimed. Rajeev Ravi, a cinematographer and filmmaker popular in Bollywood for his collaborations with Anurag Kashyap, has a collection of films that have garnered national and international awards. Kamal K.M., known for his debut Hindi feature film “ID,” is also at the forefront of this new collective. His 2022 Malayalam film “Pada,” based on a true story from 1996, depicts a hostage situation involving the Palakkad District Collector and a Naxal group, the Ayyankali Pada, which demanded the repeal of the amendment to the Kerala Scheduled Tribes (Restriction on Transfer of Lands and Restoration of Alienated Lands) Act, 1975. This amendment legalised the transfer of Adivasi land between 1960 and 1984. Though the Ayyankali Pada kept Kerala on edge for an entire day by taking the law into their own hands, they garnered widespread sympathy for their cause. Kamal's film was also widely appreciated for its quality.