Sunil Chhetri Retires: A Subdued Final Outing

Tejas Rane
A sad end to what has been a tremendous career for Sunil Chhetri in the Indian colours.
Chhetri bowed to the fans and his family in the stands in what was his final appearance for the Blue Tigers.
India were held to a goalless draw by Kuwait
Chhetri was in tears at Full-Time as the Indian football icon bid adieu.
The Blue Tigers put up a tame show at the Salt Lake Stadium despite it being Chhetri's final act.
India play Qatar next on June 11 sans Sunil Chhetri.
India are yet to trouble the opposition goalies and the trend continued against Kuwait tonight.
Indian football team lacked potency in front goal against Kuwait.
The crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata saluted Sunil Chhetri for one final time.