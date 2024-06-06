Outlook Sports Desk
India played Ireland in their first Group A match in New York, USA on Wednesday.
Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first.
Arshdeep Singh removed both Irish openers in the third over to give India a dream start.
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the young batter Harry Tector (4 off 16 balls).
Indian team bundled out Irish side for 96/10 in 16 overs.
Captain Rohit Sharma gave a flying start and kept holding one end after the early wicket of Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant added unbeaten 54 runs for the second wicket before Sharma retired hurt.
Rishabh Pant casually played a reverse scoop for a six off Barry McCarthy's bowling to help India win the match by eight wickets and start the campaign with a solid victory.