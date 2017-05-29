Youth Congress Workers Suspended For Slaughtering Calf To Protest Cattle Sale Ban
Three Youth Congress workers in Kerala were suspended on Monday after an uproar over slaughtering a bovine calf in public.
A group of Youth Congress leaders reportedly slaughtered a calf in public and distributed its cooked meat at beef festivals in Left-ruled Kerala on Sunday to protest against the Centre’s decision to ban sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.
The video was also uploaded on social media by the BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on twitter, saying it was the “peak of cruelty”.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has condemned the incident. "What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless,barbaric& completely unacceptable to me &the Congress Party.I strongly condemn the incident," he tweeted.
Cruelty at its peak.Cattle slaughtering by Kerala Youth Congress leader in broad daylight,in front of public gathering. pic.twitter.com/4gBWUVDa1l— KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) May 27, 2017
Several youth groups of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition have organised beef festivals across the state.
