29 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:58 pm National News Analysis

Youth Congress Workers Suspended For Slaughtering Calf To Protest Cattle Sale Ban

Three Youth Congress workers in Kerala were suspended on Monday after an uproar over slaughtering a bovine calf in public.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photo

A group of Youth Congress leaders reportedly slaughtered a calf in public and distributed its cooked meat at beef festivals in Left-ruled Kerala on Sunday to protest against the Centre’s decision to ban sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The video was also uploaded on social media by the BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on twitter, saying it was the “peak of cruelty”.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has condemned the incident. "What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless,barbaric& completely unacceptable to me &the Congress Party.I strongly condemn the incident," he tweeted.
 


Several youth groups of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition have organised beef festivals across the state.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi BJP Congress Beef/Cows etc CPI National News Analysis
