26 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:25 pm National

Wreckage Of Missing Sukhoi Fighter Jet Found, No Information On Pilots

The (IAF) Sukhoi-30 fighter jet went missing on May 23 after taking off from Salonibari airbase on a routine training sortie.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image

Wreckage of missing Indian Air Force fighter jet has been found close to the last known position of the aircraft, reports ANI.

"Wreckage found. Close to the last known position of aircraft. As of now weather is bad and the place has dense foliage. Further update follows," said the IAF in an official statement.

Two pilots were onboard the aircraft and their location is yet to be ascertained. However, it is being presumed that they did not survive the crash.

The jet lost contact on May 23rd following which massive search operations were launched to track the jet. However, bad weather did serve as an impediment in the rescue mission.

Four ground teams of IAF personnel, nine of the Indian Army and two of state administration, were deployed on different axis to scour the area.

The aircraft airborne from Tezpur Air Base lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km North of Tezpur.

(ANI)

