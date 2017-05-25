Wreckage Of Missing Sukhoi Fighter Jet Found, No Information On Pilots
Wreckage of missing Indian Air Force fighter jet has been found close to the last known position of the aircraft, reports ANI.
"Wreckage found. Close to the last known position of aircraft. As of now weather is bad and the place has dense foliage. Further update follows," said the IAF in an official statement.
Two pilots were onboard the aircraft and their location is yet to be ascertained. However, it is being presumed that they did not survive the crash.
The jet lost contact on May 23rd following which massive search operations were launched to track the jet. However, bad weather did serve as an impediment in the rescue mission.
Four ground teams of IAF personnel, nine of the Indian Army and two of state administration, were deployed on different axis to scour the area.
The aircraft airborne from Tezpur Air Base lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km North of Tezpur.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Inaugurates India's Longest Bridge in Assam
- Wreckage Of Missing Sukhoi Fighter Jet Found
- Modi Govt Should Rethink NITI Aayog Existence: RSS trade union
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- NIA Court Sentences BJP Leader And Two Others For Life Term For Terror Funding In Assam
- Modi And RSS Learn To Tango Without Stepping On Each Other’s Toes
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
- Taiwan Becomes 23rd Country In The World to Legalise Same-Sex Marriage, Here Are The Other 22
Post a Comment