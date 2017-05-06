Woman Gangraped Inside Autorickshaw, Her 9-Month-Old Daughter Thrown Out, Dies Of Head Injury

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and her 9-month-old daughter was thrown out of an autorickshaw in Haryana's Gurugram.

The incident took place on May 29 when the woman was going to her parents' house along with her daughter. On the old Khandsa road, close to the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, she got a lift from an autorickshaw which was already occupied by three persons.

Subsequently, the accused started molesting her and threw her infant daughter out of the vehicle after the woman objected.The baby died of head injuries.

The woman on Monday filed a complaint of gang-rape and murder in Manesar Sector Police Station.

According to an official, the victim who is a resident of a village near IMT Manesar, had initially claimed that the accused had thrown her child out of the auto-rickshaw. However, later she told them that the three accused also raped her.

Quoting police official, a TOI report said that the woman had initially taken a lift in a truck from the village near IMT Manesar. But she got off at Kherki Daula toll plaza, alleging the driver was drunk and had molested her.

A case has been filed against unknown persons. All the accused are absconding. The police are currently investigating the matter.

(With ANI inputs)