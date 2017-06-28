Woman Dies After Husband, Brother-In-Law Press Stomach To Force Foetus Out After Test Confirmed It Was Female
Punjab's Jind was witness to a brutal murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child that took place possibly because of the society's unceasing obsession for a male child.
Irwander Singh and his elder brother Nirmal Singh allegedly force fed abortion pills to the former's wife, Manjeet, after a sex determination test confirmed she was pregnant with a girl again.
Such was their devastation that the two brothers are alleged to have pressed Manjeet's stomach to force the 3-month-old fetus out, leading to her death.
A report by the Indian Express details the horrific end to Manjeet's life, a postgraduate who married Irwinder in 2011.
Quoting her father, the report says Manjeet was a victim of domestic abuse and ever since she gave birth to a daughter, tensions escalated between the couple.
According to him, Manjeet was forced to undergo a sex determination test which revealed that sex of the fetus was female. However, Manjeet's in-laws have refuted the claim, instead accusing her father of having taken her for the test.
The police has arrested the accused Irwander and Nirmal but it is still not clear whether a sex determination test, which is banned in India, was conducted and by whom.
SSP Jagraon Surjeet Singh told the newspaper 'The accused have confessed to buying abortion pills. It is yet to be established if any sex determination test was conducted, though the aborted foetus was female.'
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Man Thrashed, House Set Ablaze After Dead Cow Found
- Mandatory To Link Aadhaar With PAN From July 1
- PM Modi Returns After Three-Nation Tour
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Protests Indian Troops 'Crossing Boundary', Links Kailash Yatra to Standoff
- Government Says Letter Asking To Link Property To Aadhaar Is Fake
- Nepal Asks Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda To Immediately Recall Six 'Substandard' Products
- Mumbai: Convict Dies After Women Constables Insert Lathi Inside Her Private Parts for Complaining About Missing Ration
Post a Comment