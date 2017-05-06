Win Over Pak A Very Clinical Performance By India, Says Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli spoke to the media after India’s 124-run win over Pakistan (via DLS method, after rains interruptions) after his team’s opening match of the Champions Trophy in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday.

Transcript of Kohli’s press conference:

Q. Did you expect that India would be able to wrap up so easily?

Virat Kohli: Honestly, we wanted to bowl first as well, in the morning. But seeing how quickly they opted to bowl, we felt like they're not necessarily wanting to chase a total down. And if we can get anything over six and a half runs an over, whatever overs we play, we'll be able to create some pressure and get wickets in the middle overs. But to be fair to them, when Duckworth-Lewis comes into play and you're chasing a big total, you want to create momentum and then wickets can fall pretty quickly. If you play dot balls then the game doesn't go anywhere, you try a few shots and you lose wickets. That happens usually in shorter format games. It's not something that's happened for the first time. Teams do tend to try to attack and get out as well. So it's a pretty normal thing, but I would say a very clinical performance from our team.

Q. You've been part of some memorable wins against Pakistan, but today, the matter it was recorded, will this go down as one of your more satisfying wins?

KOHLI: Yeah, I mean, looking at it being the start of the tournament, it's a big tournament. Every game in this tournament is big. So from that regard, I mean, we have a side within which, you know, a few youngsters have come in and gradually are getting towards strengthening their careers for India. So I think from that, from the team's point of view, it's a massive win for us. Just the way we played and the confidence we showed throughout the game was something that was very pleasing to see as a captain.

Even though we lost the toss, guys were raring and ready to go, willing to take up the pressure. And then later on, you know, the way we batted, I think, it was the game-changing innings to be honest. That gave all of us the confidence to start striking the ball well, but initially the openers gave us a good start as well. As I said, it's a clinical performance from us, from the team's point of view, yes, it is indeed a very big win.

Q. Now that the game's done and you've got the right result, can you talk to us a bit about how tricky the selection was for this game, because you had plenty to choose from in all departments? How difficult was it to get to this combination, and a little bit more on Yuvraj's innings, please?

KOHLI: The combination was something that we spoke about. We had named 12 yesterday, and then we decided in the morning that the surface was hard enough for the bowlers to keep hitting good, hard length and use the bouncer every over as well to create a bit of pressure. And we decided to play an extra seamer against Pakistan, purely because of the fact that becomes a wicket-taking option. Throughout the innings, if you hit your areas well, in a place like England, fast bowlers always come into play with wickets.

Precisely only because of the opposition, we went with that combination. Speaking of your reasoning, later on, after I got to 50, I wasn't able to freely play. And Yuvi came in and just took all the pressure off me. And the way he batted was the way only he can strike the ball, hitting low full tosses for 4s and 6s, and even digging out yorkers for 4s was outstanding. I think that really deflated the opposition and that gave me a bit of time to settle in from the other end. When he got out, I took over. But I think his innings was a difference in the game.

Q. There are not too many boxes this team seems to, like, have left without taking before you came here. But the fact that Rohit spent a lot of time there. Him and Shikhar, even though the progress was a little slow by comparison what you expect these days, was that the most important thing you take away from this game? Of course Yuvraj's hitting was there, but like -- so that (indiscernible) that you take?

KOHLI: You know, opening partnership is something that's very important in England, allowing the kind of middle order we have to come in and capitalise right from the beginning. I think the way Shikhar batted was really good to see. Rohit was taking a bit of time because, understandably so, he's come back after so long to international cricket. IPL is different, but international runs are very different, against a quality bowling attack as well. Great thing that he took his time, played a long innings. Shikhar really batted well from the other end. So from that regard I think both of them starting well was the main factor for us last time as well. And this time as well the same thing has happened. I think his re-striking was something that was outstanding to see. He's done it in India. And now he's continuing it in England. So if he plays like that, you know, the team is always in a good space because you can really rely on him to come in and just play a match innings, more often than not.

And he ended up doing it three out of five times. That’s why we back him at that spot. And Rohit and Shikhar have been regulars, but the way Yuvi has come back and he's calling the last series and now taking the initiative in this game, it’s been beautiful to see and I wish him all the best.

Q. Record attendance, carnival atmosphere, great occasion for the fans. A lot of the media in India wanted to boycott the match. Some of the government officials didn't want India to play against Pakistan. What do you feel about playing against Pakistan? Should those matches continue and how do you feel about the opposition and playing against them?

KOHLI: This one's done and dusted. We've played the game. It's been completed fully. And as cricketers, those things are not in our hands, to be honest. We come here to play the sport. And that's all we focus on. It's not my place to speak of any other decisions. The higher officials take care of those decisions. My opinion does not matter and should not matter. It's up to them what they decide going ahead. But regardless of who you play, you just want to play cricket. At the end of the day, for us, it's just playing the sport we love. It's not preferences over opposition. And that's all I can say to this. You do enjoy playing against them. They're a very competitive side. The atmosphere is great. From that regard, as a cricketer, we really enjoyed this game, that's all I can say.

Q. Rohit's dismissal and your own innings, I think it was played in two different parts. The first part as you suggested was probably not very comfortable, but then after that 6 you hit, or that side batted 6, you seemed to be more energised. Could you talk about that effort?

KOHLI: Rohit's dismissal?

Q. The run out?

KOHLI: The bat was way past the line. It's just that it bounced and these things happen on the field. There's nothing I can say more to that on that dismissal.

Q. I mean the run, the decision.

KOHLI: As I said the bat was way past the line, so he had made it. If you're trying to say it was my fault (laughter). Yeah, my innings, I think I was pretty okay till 40. After that, you know, seeing how shortened the game was, me and Yuvi decided that we were going to take it on. He started striking it really well. I couldn't get it away. I think until 40 I was easing into the game, taking my ones and twos, like I always do.

I could not go for the big ones because it was tricky. We went off about four times. And we came back in, and so as a player who likes to play the long innings, til the end and usually plays like that for the team, it becomes very difficult to find momentum every time you come back. And all you've gotta do is play yourself in again. When Yuvi came in, we didn't go back out again. So he started striking from ball one. And as I said that took pressure off me. And maybe I should have given him strike. Playing correct cricketing shots I was trying too many things at that stage for those 10-15 ball period. But when he got out, I decided to stay still and just back the strokes that I have and a few connected, and that's what happens in this sport. Momentum comes your way; it goes away. But you've got to stay patient. And when it comes back, you've got to capitalise on it. So I believe in myself, I can get 30 of 10 balls as well in the end.

And it was just showing a bit more composure. Maybe I should have just let Yuvi take the initiative at that stage, not try to hit from the other end. But when you're out there, you just want to get 15 extra for the team. It's a tricky situation. But glad I was able to see it through today and end on a high, probably ended up getting 15, 20 more than we thought of, purely because of the way he batted.

And Hardik as well. It was unbelievable the way he came out. And we switched in the end. They asked whether we should send Hardik ahead of MS [Dhoni]. And everyone agreed, because he just can strike the ball from Ball 1 and unbelievable ability. So I think those three 6s and a boundary was probably a little bit of difference as well in the end.