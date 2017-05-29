Will Make Beef Cheaper If Voted To Power In Meghalaya: BJP Leader

Amid growing debates over the centre’s decision to ban sale and purchase of cattle from markets for slaughter, a BJP leader from Meghalaya has said the party would make beef cheaper if voted to power in the Northeastern state in the next year’s assembly elections.

“Consumption of beef is a routine thing among Garo people, most of who are Christians. But the prices are very high as there is no regularisation. If elected, our party will regularise sale, which will bring prices down,” Bernard Marak told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

Advertisement opens in new window

In April, in a similar comment, BJP leader N Sreeprakash from Kerala’s Mallapuram had ensured voters of “good quality” beef if voted to power.

“I assure you that I would ensure supply of halal meat in Malappuram if you elect me in the by-election. I will make the effort to establish good slaughterhouses, no doubt about that. You should not hesitate to vote for me on the ground that the BJP is supporting beef ban,” Sreeprakash had said.

READ ALSO: In Muslim Stronghold Malappuram, Kerala BJP Candidate Assures 'Halal Beef' If Elected In By-Poll

Beef is widely consumed in Meghalaya. The total requirement of the state to meet the consumption of meat production for beef is 13,988 tons and Pork is 8,704 tons annually.

Marak also assured that there would be no ban on consumption of beef in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

BJP chief Shibun Lyngdoh, however, doesn’t endorse Marak’s views.

“As a party we haven’t made any promise of bringing down prices of beef if elected to power in the state next year. But there won’t be a ban on beef in Meghalaya,” he told HT.

Marak’s comment came at a time when many sections of the society are criticising the Narendra Modi government’s decision to ban sale and purchase of cattle at shops across the country. Recently, several youth groups of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition organised beef festivals across Kerala in the protest of the move.

READ ALSO: Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food

Justifying the government’s move, Lyngdoh said the ban would help curb smuggling of cows to neighbouring Bangladesh, the newspaper reported.