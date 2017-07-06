When A BJP MLA Became Victim Of Trolling By Party’s Media Cell

Political parties’ media cells and cyber wings are known for ruthless attacks against their opponents. But, a BJP MLA in Rajasthan has allegedlybecome a victim of his own party’s media cell.

The Indian Express reported that BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari has filed an FIR against the media cell of the BJP’s state unit accusing it of circulating defamatory message about him on social media.

Recently, Swati Chaturvedi’s book in her book I Am A Troll, which probed the links between abusive social media accounts and BJP, had claimed that trolling of journalists, and political opponents was coordinated from inside the ruling party. Sadhavi Khosla, a 37-year-old former party volunteer, had revealed that she ordered to target opponents.

The Sanganer MLA, known in the political circle as an open critic of the ruling faction in the party led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, alleged that the BJP state unit had become a “hub of character assassination of committed workers”.

According to the report, Tiwari alleged that ‘Team Rajasthan’, a WhatsApp user group operated by the BJP media cell, was circulating defamatory messages about him. He has also submitted the screenshots of the messages.