The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:03 pm International News Analysis

Watch: Sea Lion Pulls Young Girl Into Water

Harbour Authority confirmed that both the girl and her rescuer were unhurt, it again warned people against feeding the animals there.
Outlook Web Bureau
Watch: Sea Lion Pulls Young Girl Into Water
Youtube Grab/Michael Fujiwara

A yound girl was grabbed and pulled into the water by a sea lion while she was playfully feeding the mammal on a dock in Stevenson Harbour in Richmond, British Columbia.

 

In a spine-chilling video that has been doing rounds on the internet, the girl is seen feeding the sea lion from the dock's edge twice before it yanked her.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Michael Fujiwara, on of the tourists who shot the video, recounted the incident to CNN. "At one point, the sea lion lunges within inches of the little girl's face. It seems like a friendly move," he was quoted saying to the channel.

 

Read also: Video: Youth Killed by Tiger at Delhi Zoo While Trying to Take a Picture

 

A man, apparently a relative, is then seen jumping in after her and pulls her out of the water. The family then quickly left the site without giving any response.

 

However, the Harbour Authority confirmed that both the girl and her rescuer were unhurt, it again warned people against feeding animals there.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sting Operations: Caught on Camera Children Animals & Wildlife International News Analysis
Next Story : Watch: Om Swami Beaten Up At Gandhi-killer Godse Function! Baba Runs Away With Wig In Hand
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters