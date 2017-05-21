Watch: Sea Lion Pulls Young Girl Into Water

A yound girl was grabbed and pulled into the water by a sea lion while she was playfully feeding the mammal on a dock in Stevenson Harbour in Richmond, British Columbia.

In a spine-chilling video that has been doing rounds on the internet, the girl is seen feeding the sea lion from the dock's edge twice before it yanked her.

Michael Fujiwara, on of the tourists who shot the video, recounted the incident to CNN. "At one point, the sea lion lunges within inches of the little girl's face. It seems like a friendly move," he was quoted saying to the channel.

A man, apparently a relative, is then seen jumping in after her and pulls her out of the water. The family then quickly left the site without giving any response.

However, the Harbour Authority confirmed that both the girl and her rescuer were unhurt, it again warned people against feeding animals there.