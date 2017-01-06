Watch: How An Underground Pipe Burst Sends Earth Flying
Dramatic footage of an exploding underground water pipe was caught on CCTV cameras in Kiev, Ukrainian’s capital.
A patch of road suddenly balloons up at a furious pace, cracks and explodes, throwing debris and muddy water up into the air.
Cars parked in the vicinity were destroyed in explosion, which no one knows what caused it.
READ MORE IN:
Next Story : After Demonetisation Knocks Down Garment Business, Woman Offers Kidney To Fund Daughter’s Education
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Note Ban Alone Not Responsible for GDP Decline, Says Jaitley
- Now US Wants To Know Your Social Media Handles And 15 Years’ Travel Details To Approve Visa
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Arnab Goswami, You Are The Most Unethical Journalist I Have Ever Seen: Kerala MP’s Open Letter
- Royal Housekeeper To Kate Middleton And Prince William Quits Job After It Becomes 'Too Demanding'
- Priyanka Shows More Legs To Shut Up Sanskari Trolls
- Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food
Post a Comment