01 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:29 am Society

Watch: How An Underground Pipe Burst Sends Earth Flying

Outlook Web Bureau
Dramatic footage of an exploding underground water pipe was caught on CCTV cameras in Kiev, Ukrainian’s capital.

A patch of road suddenly balloons up at a furious pace, cracks and explodes, throwing debris and muddy water up into the air.

Cars parked in the vicinity were destroyed in explosion, which no one knows what caused it.

