Volvo XC60 India Launch Likely By The End Of 2017

When it comes to the luxury segment in India, Volvo currently has the least amount of market share among the big brands. However, Volvo is continuously expanding its showrooms across the country and is also planning to introduce its new models soon. One of Volvo's most popular midsize SUVs, the second-generation XC60, was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. Earlier, we didn't have any details regarding its launch in India, but now, Tom von Bonsdorff, the managing director of Volvo Cars India, has stated that the XC60 can make its way to the Indian market by the end of this year.

Advertisement opens in new window

Moreover, Volvo recently announced that it would start assembling cars that are based on its Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform locally in India by the end of this year. Although the first car to be assembled locally will be the XC90, it may be followed by the XC60 as it is based on the same platform.

The second generation XC60 has a similar design as it elder sibling, the XC90. It comes with “Thor's Hammer” LED DRLs at the front and an L-shaped taillight cluster at the rear. The cabin has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a four-zone climate control. And, as it is a Volvo product you need not worry about safety. It has all kinds of advanced safety features like steer assist, Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS), and oncoming lane mitigation. Globally, the XC60 has three 2.0-litre petrol and two 2.0-litre diesel engines on offer, and all of them are coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. One of the petrol engines, the T8, is a plug-in hybrid which has a total power output of 407PS and can push the SUV from standstill to the 100kmph mark in just 5.3 seconds.

Advertisement opens in new window

It is expected to be priced around the Rs 60 lakh mark and will compete with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Source: cardekho.com