Volkswagen Tiguan Launched At Rs 27.98 Lakh
Volkswagen has launched the second-gen Tiguan at Rs 27.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in India. Unlike the discontinued Touareg, the Tiguan is locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad plant.
Volkswagen Tiguan Prices (all ex-showroom, New Delhi)
- Comfortline 2.0-litre TDI diesel: Rs 27.98 lakh
- Highline: 2.0-litre TDI diesel: Rs 31.38 lakh
This plant also manufactures Skoda and Audi models, except the Rapid. Why did VW chose to assemble it at Skoda’s/Audi’s Aurangabad plant and not at its Chakan facility? That’s because the Tiguan is based on the German conglomerate’s MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform, which is shared with the Skoda Octavia, Superb and the Audi A3 in the country.
The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq (the Yeti’s replacement) feature the same MQB platform as well. The Tiguan is set to become the first VW model in India to feature this platform.
The Tiguan will go up against the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and the upcoming Jeep Compass in the country.
As per its leaked brochure, the Tiguan will only be available in two trim levels – Comfortline and Highline – and its base Trendline trim is not offered in India. The Tiguan is a pretty well loaded SUV with some of its standard features being auto full-LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, three-zone climate control, electronically adjustable and heated front seats, and six airbags, among others.
The Tiguan will only come with an option of a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, while its petrol version could be introduced at a later stage. The familiar 2.0-litre diesel mill (possibly in the 177PS/350Nm state of tune same as the Skoda Superb) is mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (VW’s DSG transmission). VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive setup is standard with the Tiguan as per the leaked info. Stay tuned for its launch today!
Source: cardekho.com
