Vijay Mallya Spotted During India-Pakistan Match & Twitterati Is Not Happy

Absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya was spotted during the India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday in Birmingham, UK.

Wearing a white coat and sunglasses, Mallya, who is currently out on bail, was seen sitting in the VIP stand at the Edgbaston stadium.

In one of the pictures posted by a Twitter user, Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was also seen having a chat with Mallya.

The 61-year-old was arrested by British authorities in April on India's extradition request in connection with a Rs 900 crore loan default case of IDBI Bank being probed by the CBI.

He was released on bail within hours by a London court.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore (including interest) to various banks, had fled India on March 2, 2016.

The CBI has two cases against him -- one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over Rs 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India led consortium.

In May, the Supreme Court of India had held UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court, and asked him to appear before the court on10 July when it will decide on his prison sentence.

The extradition process from the UK involves a number of steps including a decision by the judge on whether or not to issue a warrant of arrest.

In case of a warrant, the person is arrested and brought before the court for preliminary hearing followed by an extradition hearing before a final decision is taken by the secretary of state.

The 'wanted' person has the right to appeal to higher courts against any decision all the way up to the Supreme Court.

