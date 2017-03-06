Seven Dead, 48 Injured In London Terror Attacks

The death toll has risen to seven, with 48 others injured in two terror attacks at central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects on Saturday, BBC reported.

The attack that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8.

The first incident was reported at London Bridge when a van swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians, BBC reported.

A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50 mph – veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement, it said.

Within minutes, there were reports of a second attack at Borough market on the South Bank of the Thames where three men started stabbing people including a young girl.

Initial reports said at least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident which took place on Saturday night, leaving the whole nation in shock which still recovers from the Manchester arena suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.

This is the third terror attack in the UK since March.

On May 22, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

The attacker, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.

On 22 March, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament.

Attacker Khalid Masood first drove his car at pedestrians on the pavement on Westminster Bridge before crashing into a perimeter fence. Masood, armed with a knife, then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police.