15 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:21 pm

UP School Headmaster Suspended For Allegedly Turning Classrooms Into Poultry Farm

UP School Headmaster Suspended For Allegedly Turning Classrooms Into Poultry Farm

In an age where education department authorities are planning to turn school classrooms  into smart classrooms, a high school headmaster has been suspended  for turning them into poultry farm in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Quoting a basic shiksha adhikari, a report by The Times of India said that the matter came to light after a video was recorded and forwarded to the District Magistrate(DM) who later ordered a probe into the matter.

There were other livestocks also found inside the school premises.

The official added that the department is embarrassed by the entire episode and will never tolerate such irregularities in schools.

Speaking to the newspaper, the suspended teacher Prayag Kumar alleged that the village was responsible behind the incident. He said, "After the summer vacation began on May 21, we locked the school building and handed over the keys to the village head who also heads the school management committee. He stabbed us in the backthough."

The DM, Shiv Sahay Awasthi, has instructed Education department to inspect all the school buildings and premises in the district. "FIRs will be lodged against offenders if any encroachment is found," Awasthi said.

In rural India, there is no adequate infrastructure for education. The 2013-14 edition of the District Information System for Education (DISE) report shows that only 6 out of every 10 schools in the country have access to electricity. It also shows that only 69% of all school teachers in the country have a graduate degree or more. 

 

