UP: Five Attacks And Three Governments Later, A Dalit Woman Still Hopes For Justice

Under the Yogi sarkar which promised better governance in Uttar Pradesh and vouched for eliminating instances of crime which the most populous state of the country has remained infamous for, another incident of violence against women has emerged, confronting the same promises.

A Dalit woman who was gangraped 9 years ago in 2008 faced the brutality of her perpetrators again when she was attacked with acid.

Advertisement opens in new window

The victim was attacked by the same group of suspects, marking the fifth such attack on her.

The latest incident took place yesterday night near a hostel where she resides. She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

It is tragic 'timeline' to make, but it only shows the apathy of society and inaction on the part of governments in power. A look back at her ordeal shows an utter lack of humanity:

2009: Two men had allegedly raped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar, a village, 100 kilometers from Lucknow.

According to the Hindustan Times, no action was taken in the case and the culprits continued to move freely.

The Bahujan Samaj Party was governing Uttar Pradesh at the time and Mayawati was the Chief Minister.

Advertisement opens in new window

2012: She was attacked with a knife in a serious threat to her life.

The Samajwadi Party took control of the state in the same year and Akhilesh Yadav remained CM till 19th March 2017 when BJP won the Assembly Elections and Yogi Adityanath was appointed CM.

2013: She was attacked with acid.

March, 2017: The 45-years-old mother of two was allegedly forced to drink acid by two men on-board a train. CM Adityanath had visited her at a hospital and announced Rs 1 lakh assistance and a security cover.

Three women constables were suspended for allegedly taking selfies with the victim while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital

July 1, 2017: Barely 2 months after the last acid attack, the woman was attacked again. She has sustained burn injuries on her face and neck, police said, adding that no FIR has been registered yet and they are awaiting a complaint.

Advertisement opens in new window

(With inputs from agencies)